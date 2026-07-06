Bridging Generations, Breaking Barriers: Lessons from International Women’s Day 2026



I had the honour of speaking on a panel at a Women in STEM event for International Women’s Day 2026 on behalf of Wiki for Senior Citizens Network.

It was more than a panel. It served as a gathering place for ideas, generations, and difficult realities. Most significantly, it served as a reminder that digital inclusion is still a work in progress.

Questions That Remained in My Mind

The two most outstanding questions that remained in my mind were: “How can we include more women in leadership?” and “How are Senior Citizens Coping in the Digital Era?”

As I sat on that panel, something more profound became apparent: Access is not the only problem. Perception is what it is.

There are plenty of qualified women. Many are competent.

However, much too frequently, they are: Disrupted, Ignored, or Required to “prove” themselves twice as much.

To genuinely increase the number of women in leadership, we need to: stop viewing women in leadership roles as unique; instead, normalise them, establish mentorship networks rather than merely inspirational speeches, and redesign systems that unintentionally give preference to male leadership types. Representation is not a favour. It’s a correction.

The room was moved by this query: How do senior citizens cope in this digital era?

Many elderly people are silently falling behind in a world that is changing quickly due to digital technology.

However, the reality is as follows: They are not immune to technology. They are frequently left out of it.

Our work at the Wiki for Senior Citizens Network has shown us that:

A lot of seniors are open to learning.

It’s not intelligence that they need, but patient guidance.

They are rarely taken into consideration when designing digital platforms.

Here, inclusion necessitates intention:

Digital instruments that are simpler

Training initiatives centred in the community

Spaces for intergenerational learning

Imagine a scenario in which a grandmother learns how to use the internet from a teenager, and in return, the grandmother imparts knowledge of history, culture, and wisdom that Google is unable to offer.

That goes beyond simple inclusion. That is an exchange.

The Crossroads We Can’t Ignore

When you combine the two discussions, what happens?

You obtain a strong yet frequently disregarded group: older females.

They deal with:

Bias based on gender

Bias based on age

Bias based on digital exclusion

However, they maintain:

The memory of institutions

Cultural awareness

Experienced leadership

We cannot afford to overlook them if we are serious about inclusion.

What Needs to Change (Beyond the Panel)

What has to change (Outside of the Panel) – some lessons that need to go beyond discussions:

A new definition of leadership is required.

Not just loud voices, but intelligent ones. Digital literacy need to be a social obligation.

Not a premium ability. Storytelling needs to be deliberate.

We need to share more tales of women, both young and elderly, succeeding, leading, and adapting. Intergenerational cooperation is essential

Not rivalry. This is not a comparison.

During the breakout, session the core idea of give to gain is that it should not be one-sided.

Senior women gain digital confidence, visibility, relevance in online knowledge spaces, and a renewed purpose in learning from younger generations when they share their lived experience, cultural memory, leadership resilience, community wisdom, and moulded perspective.

Meanwhile:

Younger women gain mentorship and emotional intelligence, cultural identity, historical background, and leadership foundation. when they contribute their tech skills, digital literacy, energy, and inventiveness.

This is an exchange, and power is an exchange.

A Self-Reflection

Sitting on the panel, I came to a straightforward yet significant realisation: We are not merely supporting women.

We are creating the civilisation in which we shall all live as we age. Because “young women in STEM” will eventually turn into “senior citizens navigating the digital world.”

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