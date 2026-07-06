Estonia on Wikipedia: over 500 new articles in a multilingual Wiki Contest

The Wiki Contest: Estonian Challenge 2026 has concluded with significant results for the improvement and expansion of free content about Estonia on Wikipedia. During April, Wikimedia Estonia, Wikimedia Spain, Amical Wikimedia, Euskal Wikilarien Kultura Elkartea and Galipedia launched a new edition of this collaborative initiative, with the aim of increasing the presence of content related to Estonia in different languages.

The 2026 edition reinforces the role of collaboration between language communities as an effective way of reducing content gaps and enriching Wikimedia projects from an international and multilingual perspective.

Results of the Estonia 2026 Wiki Contest

Between 1 and 30 April 2026, the competition recorded:

45 participants

767 pages edited

525 articles created

These figures reflect sustained activity throughout the month, with the creation of new articles accounting for a particularly significant proportion of the total number of edits made.

Participation by language community

The competition took place across five Wikipedia editions: Catalan, Spanish, Estonian, Basque and Galician, with the following breakdown of results:

Catalan Wikipedia: 6 participants, 74 articles edited (18 new)

Spanish Wikipedia: 2 participants, 18 articles edited (18 new)

Estonian Wikipedia: 19 participants, 252 articles edited (195 new)

Basque Wikipedia: 14 participants, 329 articles edited (291 new)

Galician Wikipedia: 4 participants, 94 articles edited (75 new)

The Basque and Estonian communities accounted for the highest volume of editing and content creation, followed by Galician and Catalan, whilst the Spanish Wikipedia contributed a smaller number of participants in numerical terms, but created all the articles it edited from scratch.

More free information about Estonia on Wikipedia

The Wiki Contest has made it possible to significantly expand the coverage of content on Estonia on Wikipedia, both in terms of quantity and linguistic diversity. Initiatives of this kind help to balance the representation of content across language versions and to strengthen access to free knowledge from different cultural contexts.

Furthermore, the project highlights the value of collaborative work across Wikimedia communities, which enables a coordinated approach to improving encyclopaedic content in multiple languages simultaneously.

The Wiki Contest: Estonian Challenge is a joint initiative by Wikimedia Estonia, Wikimedia Spain, Amical Wikimedia, Euskal Wikilarien Kultura Elkartea and Galipedia, which has established itself as a stable platform for cooperation between language communities.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the project promotes the exchange of editorial experiences, coordination between volunteer groups and the creation of international collaborative networks within the Wikimedia movement.

Contributions from the participating communities

The impact of the competition goes beyond the overall figures. In the case of Amical Wikimedia, the contribution has focused in particular on creating key articles for understanding the historical and cultural context of Estonia, such as ‘The Iron Age in Estonia’, ‘Estonia under Swedish rule’, ‘Traditional Estonian clothing’ and ‘Independence Restoration Day’. This type of content not only expands encyclopaedic coverage but also helps to build a more structured understanding of the country, placing its history within broader and interconnected frameworks.

For Wikimedia Estonia, the competition has clearly demonstrated Wikipedia’s potential as a meeting place for cultures that do not always share geographical or linguistic proximity. Beyond the creation of articles, the initiative has fostered a two-way flow of knowledge, enhancing Estonia’s visibility in various languages and also bringing Spanish-language content to the Estonian Wikipedia. The project has been experienced as a process of mutual discovery, in which editing also becomes a form of learning and cultural exchange.

For its part, the Euskal Wikilarien Kultura Elkartea community has played a particularly prominent role in this edition, with 219 articles created or improved and over 61,000 words added during the month of April. These figures reflect not only a high capacity for mobilisation, but also sustained involvement over time, which places the Basque-language community amongst the most active in the competition. Beyond the statistics, the experience reinforces the role of minority languages as active agents in the construction of free knowledge and in international cooperation within the Wikimedia movement.

On the Galician Wikipedia, the competition has established itself as a particularly significant experience of interlingual collaboration. The creation of new articles has helped to expand the presence of Estonia in Galician, whilst strengthening the community’s integration into an increasingly stable network of international cooperation. This edition reinforces the idea that Wikipedias in minority languages do not operate in isolation, but as part of a global ecosystem where collaboration between communities multiplies the reach and quality of free knowledge.

Commitment to open knowledge

At Wikimedia Spain, we view the results of this year’s Wiki Contest very positively. The joint efforts of the language communities contribute directly to strengthening free knowledge and improving the coverage of content on Estonia across the Wikimedia projects.

Initiatives such as this reinforce our commitment to international collaboration, linguistic diversity and the creation of a more comprehensive, accessible and representative free encyclopaedia.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation