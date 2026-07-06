Youth Digital Knowledge Hub as part of Wiki Digital Youth Nigeria

Introduction

Youth digital knowledge hub was created from wiki Digi Youth in Nigeria cohort one 2026. The program was led by Ridzaina, Linason Blessing and Inyor4mr as local Trainer wth support from Halima waziri. It is a challenge-based learning activities designed to build Wikimedia skills, teamwork, and digital literacy among youth. Through a series of collaborative and team work Youth Digital Knowledge hub, participants contributed media, audio recordings, and local knowledge to Wikimedia projects while developing transferable skills beyond Wikimedia.

List of Quests

Building club identity and teamwork: it was at this stage that our team identify their name as youth digital knowledge hub. Community documentation and photography: the team identified traditional medicine images as gap on Wikipedia articles that demonstrate the topic for better understanding and this gap were fill. links https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Youth_Digital_Knowledge_Hub_Quest_2_WDYC Add pronunciation audio: adding pronunciation of names of cities in Nigeria Wikipedia articles by first uploading them on commons than link them to Wikipedia and wikidata.

Challenges

The first quest and last was most challenging because majority of the youth were new to Wikimedia so, it was challenging to use the tool for recording the pronunciation but after a training they all did it.

Some participants shared their experiences

“I sincerely appreciate the organizers of this wonderful program for providing such a valuable opportunity for youths to learn and contribute to global knowledge. During my participation, I gained remarkable experience using tools like Spell4Wiki and Canva. Although Spell4Wiki was a bit challenging at first, it gradually became easier and more interesting as I continued practicing. Canva also helped me enhance my creativity in designing effectively. Working with the team further strengthened my belief in the saying “two heads are better than one,” as we were able to achieve a lot together. Overall, it was a fulfilling experience, and I look forward to continuously participating in and contributing to similar programs in the future.” – Omesco

“Joining the WikiDigit Youth Program opened my eyes to new skills. I learned how teamwork makes projects stronger, and I became comfortable editing Wikipedia articles and supporting Wikimedia initiatives. The most exciting part for me was creating voice recordings and adding them to Wikimedia Commons. That activity made learning interactive and showed me how digital content can reach more people. I’m grateful for the opportunity. This our journey is the real meaning of knowledge bridge the gap.” – Aisha Yahuza

“My experience during the WikiDigit Youth Program was both educational and enjoyable. I learned a lot, especially about teamwork and collaboration, which helped me work effectively with others. The program also improved my Wikipedia editing skills and increased my confidence in contributing to Wikimedia projects. My favorite part was recording audio and uploading it to Wikimedia Commons, as it was an exciting way to share knowledge and learn new skills. I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a rewarding program.” – Muhibba Waziri

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