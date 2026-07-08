A Proposal for Updating the Wikimedia Movement Recognition and Funding Model

As the next phase of the Movement Ecosystem pilot, the Wikimedia Foundation is publishing a proposal for community review that would update movement affiliate recognition and establish new, connected criteria for eligibility to receive Community Fund grants. The proposal also clarifies expectations for different types of affiliates, formalizes the role of hubs within the model, and aims to create a more coherent and sustainable framework for supporting Wikimedia communities over the long term.

This is a proposal. It was developed in the context of recent recommendations found in the following documents: Towards a Healthy Ecosystem of Movement Organizations, Affiliations Committee Recommendations, the Future Affiliate Landscape, and Key Challenges for a New Grantmaking Strategy. The Wikimedia Foundation plans to submit it to the Board of Trustees for consideration in September 2026, but before then we are inviting Wikimedia communities to review the draft and share feedback. The public consultation will remain open until 7 August, 2026, and will include a session at Wikimania. Feedback received during this period will help inform the version ultimately presented to the Board. We encourage anyone interested in the future of Wikimedia’s movement organizations and funding model to read the proposal and participate in the discussion.

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