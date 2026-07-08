Six Months of Growth, Learning, and Impact: My Journey as an EduWiki Mentor

When I was selected to join the six-month EduWiki Mentorship Program as a mentor, Mentorship_program/Cohort 1 I thought my main responsibility would be to mentor, assist, and impart information to my mentee. I anticipated instructing, counselling, and guiding him through the fascinating realm of open knowledge and Wikimedia Education initiatives.

The amount of knowledge I would gain in return surprised me.

Dev Jadiya

The EduWiki Mentorship Program evolved into a voyage of cooperation, exploration, and reciprocal development rather than just an organised educational experience. My mentee and I collaborated on a number of tasks over the course of six months, including intractive sessions, classroom interactions, project development, Partnership engagement, documentation, time management, consistency, and commitment to sharing open knowledge.

As a mentor, I offered advice on organizing projects, conducting research, creating educational content, documentation and taking part in Wikimedia events.

Watching my mentee grow in confidence and competence was one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience.

One of the highlights of our journey was the development and execution of 2 interesting projects the capstone project https://whichtool.toolforge.org/ (A collection of all the Wiki tools and how or where to use them) and Open Wiki learning initiative https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wiki_Open_Learning . (focused on structured, project-based learning across Wikimedia projects. It is a place where newbies especially students can go to understand what a wiki project is, how it works, how to contribute, and how to grow within its community).

The projects created by Dev Jadiya offered a chance to use the abilities and information gained throughout the mentorship program to address practical problems and support the open knowledge ecosystem. Observing concepts become concrete results reaffirmed the need of mentoring and lifelong learning.

Our experience was also greatly influenced by the Open Wiki Learning exercises. The concepts of open knowledge, collaborative learning, digital literacy, and the significance of providing trustworthy information to audiences around the world were all covered in these workshops. Our comprehension of how knowledge can be produced, disseminated, and conserved for future generations has been enhanced by these conversations.

The fact that mentoring is a two-way process was probably the most important lesson I ever learned. In addition to mentoring my mentee, I gained knowledge from him. I was challenged to think differently by his excitement, inventiveness, inquiry, and new ideas. He presented fresh concepts, posed perceptive queries, and illustrated methods that deepened my own comprehension.

I was reminded by this encounter that mutual respect, attentive listening, and a desire to learn from one another are the cornerstones of successful mentoring. While a mentor may possess expertise, a mentee offers distinct perspectives that might spur development in novel ways.

As I reflect on these six months, I am appreciative of the chance to be a mentor in the EduWiki Mentorship Program. As the program concludes, I celebrate not only the achievements of my mentee but also the lessons I gained along the way. Mentorship is not simply about guiding others; it is about growing together, sharing experiences, and creating lasting impact.

THANK YOU TO THE EDUWIKI TEAM.

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