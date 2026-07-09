Africa Wiki Women Community Roundtable 2026: Fostering Conversations on Responsible AI and Community Engagement

Africa Wiki Women convened its first-half Community Roundtable on Saturday, 27th June 2026, uniting her Anglophone and Francophone members as well as friends of the community for a vibrant afternoon of connection and dialogue. Co-moderated by Airat Abdul Rahmon and Ann Veronicah, we explored how to build stronger community ties while engaging thoughtfully with emerging topics like responsible AI.

Spotlight on Responsible AI

A major highlight of the event was the insightful presentation by our guest speaker, Selam Abdella, who introduced participants to the Global Index on Responsible AI. The session explored how the index evaluates countries’ readiness and commitment to developing and deploying AI responsibly while emphasizing principles such as transparency, accountability, inclusion, and human rights.

Participants actively engaged in the discussion, asking thoughtful questions and reflecting on the opportunities and challenges that responsible AI presents for African communities and the Wikimedia movement. The conversation encouraged community members to think critically about the role they can play in promoting ethical and inclusive AI practices.

Community Spotlight: Nominate Her, Nominee

Anglophone Guest Speaker Publicity flyer for Africa Wiki Women’s Community Roundtable 2026

The roundtable also featured a special spotlight segment celebrating the achievements of one of our Nominate Her nominees- a program we launched to spotlight African women leading in innovative initiatives in their community within the Wikimedia ecosystem. Participants learned more about her contributions, leadership journey, and impact, reinforcing Africa Wiki Women’s commitment to recognizing, amplifying, and celebrating the work of outstanding women across the continent.

Strong Participation Across Communities

Community roundtable participants

The event recorded an impressive turnout, with enthusiastic participation from both Anglophone and Francophone community members. The bilingual engagement reflected Africa Wiki Women’s commitment to building an inclusive and collaborative community where members from different linguistic backgrounds can learn, share experiences, and grow together.The interactive discussions demonstrated the community’s continued interest in knowledge sharing, leadership development, and emerging topics affecting the Wikimedia ecosystem

Fun, Games, and Exciting Prizes

To make the gathering even more engaging, participants took part in interactive games and fun activities, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the event. 10 participants of the game won $5 each for being the fastest fingers to answer the questions correctly, adding an extra layer of excitement and appreciation for active participation.In recognition of exceptional community engagement beyond the event itself, one of Africa Wiki Women’s most active social media supporters received a $10 reimbursement award as a token of appreciation for their consistent dedication, enthusiasm, and continued support of the organization’s activities online.What’s a celebration without a timeout for music & dance? The session concluded with a vote of thanks from one of the co-founders, Bukola James, before dancing to some of our favorite tunes

Looking Ahead

The Community Roundtable once again demonstrated the strength of the Africa Wiki Women network by bringing members together to learn, connect, and celebrate one another. Through meaningful discussions, recognition of outstanding contributors, and engaging community activities, the event reinforced Africa Wiki Women’s commitment to building an informed, inclusive, and empowered community across Africa.Africa Wiki Women looks forward to hosting more impactful conversations and opportunities that continue to inspire collaboration, leadership, and innovation within the Wikimedia movement.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation