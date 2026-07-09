Reflecting on progress and planning ahead: Dagbani Wikimedians User Group holds its last quarter team meeting

On Saturday, 4 July 2026, members of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group gathered virtually via Zoom for their last quarter team meeting. The meeting served as an opportunity for the various language communities within the user group to reflect on their work, celebrate achievements, discuss challenges, and outline priorities for the months ahead.

Representatives from the Dagbani, Dagaare, Wali, Kusaal, and Gurene Wikimedia communities presented reports on activities carried out over the past several months. Together, the presentations painted a picture of a growing movement dedicated to documenting knowledge in Ghanaian languages while expanding participation across Wikimedia projects.

The Dagbani community reported a busy quarter filled with training, outreach, and editing activities. Members organized team capacity-building sessions, biweekly article clean-up campaigns, and celebrations for Wikidata and Wikipedia birthdays and continued implementing the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program through teacher training, community workshops, and monthly engagements. The community also participated in international campaigns, including Wiki Loves Folklore, Feminism and Folklore, Wiki Loves Ramadan, and Culture Connect Africa, which focused on Ghanaian festivals, film and cinema, and African cuisines. Activities under the Wiki Hubs initiative at TACE, BACE, and Bimbico also helped recruit new volunteers. The community celebrated the recruitment of new editors, continued publishing Diff stories about its activities, and expanded content across Wikimedia projects. At the same time, members reflected on challenges such as volunteer attrition, overlapping projects, limited funding, and sustaining volunteer participation beyond contests.

The Dagaare Wikimedians Community shared an impressive year of activity, organizing ten projects and events across community microgrants, individual initiatives, and general user group programs. The community conducted online training workshops, radio campaigns, editing contests, and local activities under Feminism and Folklore, Wiki Loves Folklore, Wiki Loves Africa, and Culture Connect Africa. Hundreds of articles were created and improved, while photographs documenting local culture were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. Members also participated in the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program in Wa and the user group’s end-of-year gathering. Looking ahead, the community plans to organize in-person workshops at Ajumako Campus, strengthen radio outreach, and invest more in capacity building while addressing challenges such as poor internet connectivity, editor retention, and limited access to laptops for administrative work.

The Wali Wikimedians community reported an active period that combined content creation with community outreach. Through projects such as the Wali Mash-Up Edit-a-thon, documentation of African food as intangible cultural heritage, teacher workshops, Wiki Loves Ramadan, Wiki Loves Africa, and interface translation into the Waali language, the community continued to grow its local Wikimedia ecosystem. Members also introduced Waali Wikipedia to university students and participated in Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom and Culture Connect Africa activities. The community plans to decentralize future training sessions across tertiary institutions while introducing regular monthly capacity-building programs for active volunteers.

The Kusaal Wikimedians Community highlighted several initiatives aimed at expanding digital knowledge in the Kusaal language. These included online volunteer training, an edit-a-thon focused on Ghanaian universities, activities marking National Kusaal Language Day, participation in Feminism and Folklore, Article of the Week, and Culture Connect Africa campaigns. Members also took part in broader user group programs such as the Upper West team retreat, AfroCuration Ghana 2026, and the end-of-year celebration. The community noted that its activities helped attract new editors despite the absence of frequent in-person events. However, members identified low volunteer participation, inadequate training opportunities, and limited incentives as challenges that need attention.

The Gurene Wikimedia Community focused on awareness creation and volunteer recruitment. Through radio discussions explaining Wikipedia to the public, visits to Ajumako Campus to engage students, Wikidata contests involving teacher training colleges, an Article of the Week contest, and an end-of-year awards program, the community continued building interest in Wikimedia projects while encouraging new contributors to join.

As discussions progressed, participants reflected on common themes shared across the communities. Volunteer recruitment remains encouraging, but retaining active contributors after contests continues to be a challenge. Many communities also called for more capacity-building opportunities, improved access to resources, stronger communication, and increased support for community-led initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening collaboration among the language communities, expanding outreach to schools and tertiary institutions, and continuing to preserve Ghana’s languages, culture, and knowledge through Wikimedia projects. As the user group enters the next quarter, members remain optimistic that by working together, they can build stronger communities and create lasting impact through free knowledge.

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