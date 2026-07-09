This Month at WMGH (June 2026): Supporting Community, Training Editors & Closing Wiki Loves Places 2026 in Ghana Strong

Participants from the WMGH Ga Wikipedia Incubator Workshop. Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In June, we continued investing in the people and communities that make free knowledge possible. Through workshops, editathons, community support and partnerships, editors across Ghana gained new skills, improved content about Ghana, and contributed to the growth of the free knowledge movement in Ghana.

Here’s a look at what we’ve been up to!

The WMGH Shared Community Resources Program Supported the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedians Community

The Wikimedia Ghana User Group’s Shared Community Resources Program continues to support community-led initiatives that grow the free knowledge movement in Ghana.

On 6th and 20th June, WMGH supported the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedians Community to host editathons under the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 to improve content on the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikipedia.

Photo by: Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Photo by: Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

WMGH provided event space, refreshments and lunch, allowing organisers to focus on what mattered most: building knowledge and engaging contributors.

We look forward to supporting more mission-led communities with resources they lack funding for.

WMGH hosted an English Wikipedia 101 Workshop & Editathon for Beginner Editors in Accra

To ensure editors who are beginners are continuously engaged, we hosted a session at the Work From Home Workspace in Accra, on 13 June 2026 that brought together participants from previous workshops as well as newcomers.

Participants discussed their motivations for contributing to free knowledge, explored Wikipedia editing guidelines, and had opportunities to network.

Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

New editors made their first contributions, while returning participants received guidance that helped them build confidence and improve their editing skills.

Ga Wikipedia Incubator Workshop

As part of our continuous work with Ghanaian Language Wikipedias, WMGH organised a Ga Incubator workshop on 20 June, 2026.

The session welcomed a small group of native Ga speakers who were introduced to the basics of Wikipedia editing and aided to create new articles for the Ga Wikipedia in Incubator.

Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia

We look forward to supporting the growth of the Ga Wikipedia in Incubator into a fully fledged Wikipedia.

English Wikipedia 101 Workshop and Editathon with MFWA

As part of our ongoing partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), we hosted a follow-up Wikipedia 101 workshop and editathon for staff members under our Knowledge Equity Fund Connected Grant.

Building on an earlier introductory session, the workshop focused on strengthening participants’ editing skills.

Photo by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

We will continue to support MFWA as they build the skills to bring their work and expertise to Wikimedia projects.

English Wikipedia 101 Women’s Workshop – Kumasi

As part of our Write the Internet project, we partnered with Women’s Haven Africa to bring our English Wikipedia 101 workshop to women in Kumasi, Ghana.



The workshop introduced 19 women to the basics of Wikipedia editing and equipped them with the skills to improve the representation of Ghanaian women on Wikipedia.

Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Photo by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

We are excited to create more opportunities that strengthen women’s participation in the free knowledge movement.

Wiki Loves Places 2026 in Ghana

Wiki Loves Places 2026 in Ghana comes to a close and we applaud the incredible contributions made by participants across the country.

During the campaign, we hosted office hours for troubleshooting, as well as an OpenStreetMap session exploring how geotagged photos on Wikimedia Commons can improve data on OpenStreetMap and Wikidata.

Over 500 photos were uploaded and we say thank you to all who helped improve structured, open knowledge about places in Ghana!

Opportunities to Check Out!

Get a virtual ticket for Wikimania Paris!

Can’t make it to Wikimania in Paris? You can still join from wherever you are!

Virtual registration for Wikimania 2026 is open, giving you access to keynote sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and community conversations with Wikimedians from around the world.

Register for your free virtual ticket and participate: wikimania.wikimedia.org/wiki/2026:Registration

Find Articles to Edit with SuggestBot!

Not sure what to edit on Wikipedia?

SuggestBot recommends articles that need improvement based on your editing history and interests, delivering personalized article suggestions directly to your Wikipedia talk page!

Read our step-by-step guide on how to set up SuggestBot and start receiving article recommendations today: Guide

Looking Ahead

Cheers to closing our grant year doing what we do best, contributing to free knowledge and investing in the people that make it possible! We look forward to creating more opportunities that strengthen participation in Wikimedia projects and advance free knowledge in Ghana.

As always, thank you for every edit and effort that helps expand the sum of all free knowledge.

Warmly,

Wikimedia Ghana User Group

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