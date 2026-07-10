Wikipedia’s 25th Birthday Made Me Purchase My First Branded Clothing

Me with Indonesian comedian artist Pandji Pragiwaksono. It just so happens that Pandji and I are on the same page for our choice of clothing (except the buttons). (Affandy Murad)

Note: This article is not paid or endorsed by the Wikimedia Foundation or the Ageless Galaxy and is solely written for the sake of reflection

Last Saturday, I found myself navigating the vibrant streets of Jakarta, heading toward an event I never quite envisioned when I first started editing Wikipedia a decade ago. The Wikimedia Foundation had teamed up with Ageless Galaxy, a local Jakarta-based lifestyle fashion brand, to launch a limited-edition capsule collection.

To celebrate Wikipedia’s upcoming 25th birthday, they threw a block party. It was a collision of worlds: the often-hidden, academic universe of free knowledge meeting the hyper-visual, contemporary world of Indonesian streetwear.

The collection itself was a masterclass in subtle, intentional design. Using a color palette and elements inspired by a combination of Wikipedia’s 25th birthday celebration and Jakarta motifs, the collaboration featured t-shirts, running hats, a set of stickers, and a beautifully crafted cardigan.

Tas Elias (left) and Tamish Ashwani (right) in the talkshow. Some community members were invited to give out their thoughts on the collaboration during the talkshow. (Ivonne Kristiani)

The heart of the launch was an intimate talkshow featuring the two key architects of the collaboration: WMF’s Brand Collaborations Lead Tas Elias and the co-founder of Ageless Galaxy Tamish Aswani. Tas emphasized that the collaboration was built on the spirit of free knowledge, aiming to create a physical product that embodies the collaborative soul of Wikipedia. For Tamish, the mission was deeply personal and rooted in local pride. His goal was to put Jakarta firmly on the global streetwear map. He explained how the design team seamlessly merged Wikipedia’s iconic puzzle pieces with traditional Indonesian Batik-inspired flower motifs, blending global digital culture with local heritage. Tamish introduced Lulu Shafira, the Ageless Galaxy’s principal designer, crediting her as the one who brough the concept to life. (Lulu uploaded a video showcasing the behind-the-scenes process from design to production in her Instagram)

Tamish showcasing the different kinds of streetwear from the collaboration. The T-shirt (the one Tamish’s holding), is worn by roughly half of those present. (Ivonne Kristiani)

After the talkshow, I had a talk Elias to get the story behind the partnership. He revealed that the Wikimedia Foundation is incredibly protective of its brand identity. WMF maintains a strict, highly curated list of criteria for potential brand collaborations. They look for partners that are locally based (as massive global conglomerates often make meticulous demands that drain foundation resources), ethically sourced in their manufacturing, and deeply committed to empowering local communities. Fascinatingly, Elias discovered the brand completely from scratch through digital research based entirely on those strict ethical and community-driven criteria.

When I asked him, “Why Indonesia?” the answer was clear. Statistics show that Indonesia contributes a massive, highly active share of Wikipedia’s global readership. Through this collaboration, WMF aims to amplify Wikipedia’s presence outside the traditional halls of academia and insert it directly into pop culture. It’s a deliberate move to shed the old stereotype that Wikipedia is solely the domain of “nerdiness” and reframe it as a living, breathing part of modern lifestyle.

Me (second from the left) with some of the WMF staffs and community members attending the party: (L-R) Ramzy, Tas, Ivonne, Affandy, and Rachel. (AGLXY photographer)

The energy of the block party was electric. Free flow food and drinks were available throughout the event, ensuring a steady supply of fuel for laughs and talks. The launching attracted a diverse crowd of fashion enthusiasts and local Wiki community members, among which was Pandji Pragiwaksono, the prominent Indonesian comedian, actor, and artist. A close associate of Tamish, Pandji was there from New York to show his support. I even managed to record a quick video of him warmly congratulating Wikipedia on its upcoming 25th anniversary.

Food and drinks kept the party alive. (Ivonne Kristiani)

I ended up walking away from the store having purchased the collection’s standout cardigan, which I initially mistook as a sleek sweater. Purchasing it was more of a killing-two-birds-with-one-stone, as I needed a substitute for my sweater that I’ve lost some years ago and a piece of clothing beyond the usual t-shirts obtained in conference (and could only be worn on limited occasions) that I could wear with pride to showcase my identity as a Wikipedia editor.

At IDR 900,000 rupiah (roughly 6 to 10 times the price of a standard sweater in Indonesia), it was certainly an investment. But knowing that a portion of the proceeds goes back to support the Foundation made it an easy decision. Given the immense benefits in the form of knowledge and connections I’ve gained through Wiki projects over the last ten years, buying it was a small token of my gratitude.

As a hilarious bonus? It turned out Pandji Pragiwaksono was rocking the exact same cardigan at the party. If it’s cool enough for one of Indonesia’s top cultural icons, it’s certainly good enough for a decade-long Wiki editor.

Here’s to a quarter of century of free knowledge, and looking good while sharing it.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation