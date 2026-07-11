Strengthening EduWiki Participation in ESEAP: Building Bridges for Collaboration and Growth

At the ESEAP Conference 2026, the EduWiki Hub hosted the session “Strengthening EduWiki Participation in ESEAP: Pathways for Collaboration, Support, and Growth”, attended by more than 20 educators, Wikimedians, and community organizers to explore how we can better connect, support, and amplify Wikimedia in education efforts.

A Region Full of Potential

One of the key reflections from the session was clear: ESEAP communities are already doing meaningful and impactful work in education. From university-based initiatives such as the CBSUA Wiki Club in the Philippines and the University Wiki Club at St. Aloysius in India, to student engagement programs, language preservation efforts, and broader community initiatives, the region holds a wealth of experience and innovation.

However, much of this work remains locally visible, shared within countries or communities, but not always documented or showcased globally. This creates a gap, not in impact, but in visibility and connection.

Creating Pathways for Visibility and Exchange

At the conference, the EduWiki Hub was introduced as a space designed to bridge this gap, not by replacing existing efforts, but by connecting them. We highlighted opportunities such as the EduWiki Newsletter, Knowledge Showcases, workshops, and mentorship programs as pathways for communities to share their work internationally and learn from others.

Participants showed strong interest in contributing to global platforms, especially when it builds on work they are already doing locally. The idea of bringing regional knowledge into a shared, global space resonated strongly, opening the door for future collaboration and cross-regional learning.

Tools That Support Learning and Teaching

A key part of the discussion focused on the EduWiki Dashboard and its training modules. While some participants were already using the modules and found them valuable, others discovered them during the session and expressed interest in integrating them into their programs.

These modules were presented as a practical solution to support students and new contributors, especially in contexts where educators have limited time for direct training. By allowing learners to explore materials independently, the dashboard can strengthen both learning outcomes and program sustainability.

Addressing Language and Accessibility

Language accessibility emerged as an important theme. Many participants highlighted that English is not widely accessible across the region, which can limit participation in global initiatives.

In response, we shared that EduWiki Hub workshops and Knowledge Showcases are supported through interpretation in several ESEAP languages, including Chinese and Indonesian. This was met with strong appreciation and reinforced the importance of continuing to prioritize multilingual access as a core part of engagement in the region.

From Conversation to Collaboration

Beyond the presentation, the session created space for open discussion allowing participants to share their challenges, needs, and ideas. Conversations touched on topics such as student motivation, time constraints in educational settings, and the importance of adapting approaches to local contexts. Most importantly, the session led to new connections with communities that are either starting or strengthening their education programs. These exchanges opened opportunities for future collaboration, from showcasing local initiatives globally to providing targeted support for emerging affiliates.

Looking Ahead

The ESEAP Conference reaffirmed that the region is not lacking in innovation or commitment; it is full of strong, growing education communities. What is needed is a stronger connection, visibility, and shared learning.

Through our presence and session, the EduWiki Hub took an important step toward building these bridges. We are continuing these conversations, supporting communities in sharing their work internationally, and learning from the experiences already shaping Wikimedia education across ESEAP.

Together, we move closer to a more connected, inclusive, and collaborative future for open knowledge in education.

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