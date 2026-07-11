What’s new in The Wikipedia Library (April – June 2026)

In the final quarter of this financial year, we added 5 new collections to the Library and launched a course developed by leading experts in academic publishing and open knowledge.

New collections from India and the United Kingdom

Last month, we added our first British newspaper to The Wikipedia Library! Annual subscriptions to The Telegraph are now available to up to 400 eligible editors (apply here). The Telegraph is a conservative broadsheet that is considered to be a newspaper of record in the UK and a reliable source for English Wikipedia.

We have also partnered with The Tribune, a daily newspaper in India. Eligible editors can apply for access to The Tribune English, Punjabi Tribune, and Dainik Tribune. Thanks to Tamanpreet Kaur from the Punjabi Wikimedia community for helping us secure this partnership!

The Wikipedia Library was also supported by Medhavi Gandhi, who introduced us to Marg, one of India’s oldest and most respected art book publishers. Eligible editors can now apply for access to the archive and current editions of the quarterly Marg Magazine.

Library Bundle access was renewed for both NewspaperArchive (a database of digitized newspapers) and Edward Elgar (an academic publisher focused on law and business). L’Informé, a French economic investigation website, will continue to be available to eligible editors who apply for access.

If, like Medhavi and Tamanpreet, you can connect us with a publisher of a reliable source that is not yet available to Wikipedia editors, please contact wikipedialibrary@wikimedia.org

Extending the reach of scholarly work through Wikipedia citations

A course developed with leading experts in academic publishing and open knowledge is now open for enrollment on WikiLearn, the Wikimedia Foundation’s free online learning platform: Wikipedia for Researchers: Building Reliable Knowledge Through Citations. This course equips early-career researchers with the knowledge needed to contribute peer-reviewed citations to Wikipedia responsibly and critically.

If you work with early-career researchers, teach at an academic institution, or support open knowledge communities, please share this introduction to the course with your network!

In our last update, we mentioned that we had surveyed all eligible editors who had previously logged into The Wikipedia Library. The full results of the survey are now on Meta.

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