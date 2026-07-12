Capturing Heritage in the Rain: A Recap of WikiSua @ Klang

When we noticed a significant lack of photos documenting the historic buildings of Klang on Wikipedia, we knew it was time to organize a photowalk. Taking advantage of the Awal Muharram holiday to ensure maximum community turnout, we hosted WikiSua @ Klang.

Me and Persatuan Reka Ulang Sejarah’s members

To make the event even more special, we co-hosted this photowalk with the Persatuan Reka Ulang Sejarah (Historical Reenactment Society), bringing together a fantastic group of people passionate about preserving local heritage and history.

Stepping Back in Time at Cathay Hailam Kopitiam

Front view of Cathay Kopitiam.

Our meeting point was the classic Cathay Hailam Kopitiam. Starting the day here was deeply fitting for our historical mission; this kopitiam opened around the beginning of World War II, thriving historically due to its close proximity to Port Klang. Grabbing a good cup of coffee here wasn’t just breakfast; it was an immersion into the exact kind of local heritage we were aiming to document. After getting energized and briefing the team, we set out on foot.

The Mission and Historic Landmarks

The primary goal of the walk was simple: identify old, historical buildings around Klang and photograph them to upload to Wikimedia Commons. Klang is rich with heritage architecture, and we wanted to make sure those structures were digitally preserved and visually accessible on Wikipedia.

One of the major highlights of our route was SK Klang. As the very first registered school in Malaysia, capturing its architecture was a priority. Documenting structures with this level of national significance is exactly why community photowalks are so important for Wikimedia projects.

The Monsoon Challenge

The whole day scene. Pathway was still wet from the raining.

However, nature had its own plans. It rained for the entire day, turning our sunny photowalk into a rather wet adventure. Navigating the streets while trying to keep our cameras and phones dry certainly hindered our walking pace and limited the number of photos we could comfortably take.

Looking Forward

Despite the downpour, the spirit of the volunteers from both the Wikimedia community and Persatuan Reka Ulang Sejarah remained high. We managed to capture what we could, but the rain definitely left us wanting more.

This wet weather experience has only fueled our motivation to return. We are already looking forward to organizing another WikiSua in the future; hopefully on a day with much clearer skies; so we can fully capture the historic beauty of Klang without the need for umbrellas!

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