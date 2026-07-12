Starting Off Wiki Loves Earth Malaysia: Photowalk Taman Eko-Rimba Bukit Pelindung, Kuantan, Pahang

Group photo with all the participants for the Photowalk after the officiation of the program.

The Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia partnered with Kuantan’s District Education Office and Forest Office to host a biodiversity photowalk at Taman Eko-Rimba Bukit Pelindung on June 21, 2026, as part of the Wiki Loves Earth Malaysia 2026 campaign. The event took place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Bilik Seminar IM8, Kuantan, Pahang, and Taman Eko-Rimba Bukit Pelindung. The program was officially officiated by Mr. Norkasmadi, the Deputy Director of the Student Development Sector at the Kuantan District Education Office (PPD Kuantan).

In this event, 31 participants, including local secondary school students and teachers, were involved in documenting native flora and fauna in Bukit Pelindung to enrich its content in Wikimedia Commons. The secondary schools involved in the photowalk were SMK Tengku Afzan, SMK Seri Panching, SMK Beserah, and Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi (SBPI) Kuantan. Additionally, five Wikimedians served as facilitators for the Wikimedia Commons training: Wafiq Aqil, Asmah Federico, Jurina Jonimin, Bluster Jainon, and Farish Hamka. The group was also accompanied by five representatives from the Kuantan Forest Office, led by Mr. Fazmil, who guided the participants and ensured their safety throughout the photowalk in the forest.

Participants of the photowalk at the entrance of Taman Eko-Rimba Bukit Pelindung.

By partnering directly with Kuantan’s District Education Office and Forest Office, we managed to bridge the gap between institutional authority and grassroots youth enthusiasm. By uploading their unique captures directly to Wikimedia Commons under open licenses, these students are actively closing the digital visibility gap for Malaysia’s unique nature ecosystems. This hands-on experience not only taught the participants about biodiversity but also introduced them to the core values of open knowledge and digital literacy.

According to Puan Laili, a participating teacher from SMK Tengku Afzan, her feedback suggests that this activity is beneficial in filling up students’ free time by doing something that will improve students’ knowledge about Malaysian biodiversity while contributing meaningful images to society.

The participants during the photowalk are taking images in the Bukit Pelindung hiking trail

Moreover, the participating teachers provided logistical feedback for future planning, noting that an earlier official notice would help them better prepare both mentally and physically for the demands of a photowalk. While the event was highly engaging, teachers highlighted that it requires a certain physical capacity. They also suggested scheduling future events on a Saturday rather than a Sunday to better accommodate the participants’ personal weekend rest.

The students also shared encouraging feedback, stating that the event was both engaging and educational. Several participants expressed a strong interest in expanding the program beyond a single day, with multiple students suggesting that future iterations be structured as multi-day, camp-style events.

In total, the program concluded with 238 new images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by the participants, all within a two-hour time frame following their initial Commons training session. This metric represents a significant increase in contributions compared to the data from the first photowalk organized at Hutan Lipur Chemerong.

Seeing the success of this event, the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia will take this participant and logistical feedback into consideration to improve planning for future educational and environmental outreach programs.

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