Building free knowledge together: Rwanda’s contribution to Africa Wiki Challenge 2026

For nearly a month, university students and experienced Wikimedia contributors in Rwanda worked side by side to improve free knowledge about one of Africa’s most important resources – `water.

From 5 to 28 June 2026, Rwanda participated in the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026, a continent-wide Wikimedia campaign centered on the theme “Water for Life.” The initiative encouraged volunteers across Africa to document topics related to water resources, sanitation, environmental conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development through Wikimedia projects.

The Rwanda campaign officially began at Rwanda Polytechnic in Kigali, where students, educators, and members of the Wikimedia community gathered for an edit-a-thon and training sessions introducing new contributors to Wikipedia editing and the principles of free knowledge.

Participants engage in a Wikipedia editing workshop at Rwanda Polytechnic during Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 in Rwanda.

Yves ganwa, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The university setting provided an opportunity to connect academic research with Wikimedia’s open knowledge ecosystem. For many participants, it was their first experience contributing to Wikipedia. Through hands-on workshops and mentorship, they learned how to identify reliable sources, write encyclopedic content, improve existing articles, and collaborate within the global Wikimedia community.

Rather than focusing solely on the competition, organizers emphasized building sustainable editing skills that participants could continue using long after the campaign concluded.

The results reflected both strong participation and a growing Wikimedia community in Rwanda.

Over the course of the campaign, 38 editors contributed to Wikimedia projects, creating 247 new articles and improving 677 existing articles. Together, these contributions helped increase freely accessible information about water-related topics affecting communities across Africa while strengthening the representation of African knowledge online.

Beyond the numbers, the campaign demonstrated the value of partnerships between Wikimedia communities and higher education institutions. By hosting the launch at Rwanda Polytechnic, the organizers introduced university students to collaborative knowledge production and highlighted how Wikimedia projects can complement academic learning, research, and digital literacy.

Participants and organizers celebrate their contribution to expanding free knowledge during Africa Wiki Challenge 2026.

Yves ganwa, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The campaign also reinforced a broader goal shared across the Wikimedia movement: ensuring that African stories are documented by African contributors using reliable sources and made freely available to everyone.

Knowledge about water is more than a scientific topic. It intersects with public health, agriculture, biodiversity, climate adaptation, education, and everyday life. Expanding this knowledge on Wikimedia platforms helps readers around the world better understand the challenges, innovations, and local experiences shaping African communities.

For Rwanda’s Wikimedia community, Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 served as another milestone in engaging young people in open knowledge. New contributors gained practical digital skills, experienced editors mentored the next generation of volunteers, and participants became part of a continental effort to close knowledge gaps about Africa.

As the campaign came to an end, its impact extended beyond the articles that were written or improved. New editors joined the Wikimedia movement, university students discovered the value of contributing to free knowledge, and stronger connections were built between educational institutions and the local Wikimedia community.

The organizers express their gratitude to every participant, volunteer, mentor, and partner whose dedication made the campaign possible. Their collective efforts have not only enriched Wikimedia projects but have also strengthened Rwanda’s contribution to the global movement for free and accessible knowledge.

Campaign at a glance

Campaign: Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 in Rwanda

Africa Wiki Challenge 2026 in Rwanda Theme: Water for Life

Water for Life Duration: 5-28 June 2026

5-28 June 2026 Launch venue: Rwanda Polytechnic, Kigali

Rwanda Polytechnic, Kigali Participants: 38 editors

38 editors Articles created: 247

247 Articles improved: 677

As Rwanda’s Wikimedia community continues to grow, initiatives such as the Africa Wiki Challenge demonstrate how local volunteers, educational institutions, and the global Wikimedia movement can work together to ensure that knowledge about Africa is created, improved, and shared openly with the world.

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