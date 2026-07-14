Debunking myths and more: New “A Wiki Minute” videos added to the series

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had to explain to your teacher why you should be able to use Wikipedia in school. Or if you’ve recently encountered people who think they don’t need Wikipedia because AI can “answer” every single one of their questions. If that’s your case, then these new “A Wiki Minute” videos were made for you.

With this latest set of animations, we answer some of the most common questions we’ve been asked, as well as tackling some of the biggest misconceptions about how Wikipedia works — and we’re doing it in only a minute. Check out the new videos below:

In addition to these questions, we also released three videos back in 2025 that focused on the role of Wikipedia with the advent of AI, what it takes to run a platform like Wikipedia, and why you can trust information that’s written and edited by volunteers. Make sure to check those out if you haven’t already.

The Wikimedia Foundation uses these videos to help communicate complex ideas in a quick and effective manner. We share them with the press and donors, with followers on social media, and with different audiences when we create new marketing campaigns.

Available in English with subtitles (.SRT) in Arabic, French, German, Portuguese (BR), and Spanish (MX), the videos can be found on Wikimedia Commons and are ready to use.

We’ve made it easier for you to create localized versions of A Wiki Minute videos and incorporate them into your work: You’ll find a version of each of the 19 videos – including the three new ones – without voiceover recording on Wikimedia Commons, so you can recreate them in your own language.

AI, political agendas, and trust: Deciding on which topics to explain

In thinking of the topics we could cover in only a minute, we always consider the questions we’ve seen the most demand for answers first. Then, we ponder which of those can be successfully explained in a quick and straightforward manner. We balance what will remain true for the longest time (we call it “evergreen” content) with what we see as the most pressing need for explaining. That’s how we land on the topics for all Wiki Minute videos.

About “A Wiki Minute” videos

5 years ago, the Wikimedia Foundation’s Communications department set off to create a series of videos that helped our organization, Movement’s affiliates, and Wikimedia enthusiasts all over the world better explain how the Wikimedia universe works. Since then, we’ve created 19 videos that have been translated into multiple languages.

These videos have been proven to build understanding and even affinity for Wikimedia and our projects, as described in our first Diff post about the series.

Check out the project’s Meta-Wiki page to watch all the available videos.

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