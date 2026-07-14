When Knowledge Plays a Tune: World Music Day Edit-a-thon 2026

Launched on 7 June 2026, the World Music Day Edit-a-thon ran until 21 June 2026, aiming to enrich music-related content on Arabic Wikipedia through the creation and translation of articles highlighting musicians, musical groups, artistic works, and instruments from the Middle East and Africa. The initiative contributed to free knowledge by expanding coverage of music-related topics on Wikipedia and addressing existing knowledge gaps.

As part of the event, Naim from the Wikimedia Tunisia User Group delivered a training workshop on 14 June 2026. The workshop introduced participants to the Edit-a-thon and provided practical guidance on contributing to Wikipedia. Participants learned how to create articles, follow encyclopedic writing practices, and use reliable sources to improve the quality of their contributions.

Participants during the workshop

The Edit-a-thon brought together 48 contributors from the Arab Wikimedia community, with support from the organizing team: Salema, Rachid, Ola, and Naim. Together, participants created 150 articles covering a wide range of musical topics, including traditional African instruments, the history of drums, and the biographies of singers and composers from Arab, Kurdish, and Turkish communities.

The contributions also covered Andalusian and Arabic musical traditions, contemporary artistic works, albums by Arab artists performing in French, and Arab and Amazigh music groups. Other articles focused on African music awards and festivals, reflecting the richness and variety of musical expressions across the continent. Together, these contributions expanded music-related coverage on Wikipedia, enriched content related to the region’s musical and cultural heritage, and helped bring greater visibility to these topics online.

These results highlight the important role of community-driven initiatives in supporting free knowledge and enriching Arabic Wikipedia through collaboration among volunteers and editors. The Edit-a-thon served as a successful example of cooperation among contributors from different Arab countries, helping create richer and more inclusive encyclopedic content while making the region’s musical heritage more visible and accessible to researchers and readers around the world. Beyond the published articles, the initiative strengthened connections among contributors, encouraged knowledge sharing, and demonstrated the value of collective efforts in documenting cultural topics that deserve greater attention. By bringing together people with different experiences and perspectives, the Edit-a-thon helped foster collaboration and encouraged continued contributions to expanding Arabic Wikipedia’s coverage of music and cultural heritage.

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