Celebrating Wikipedia 25 in Thailand (Out-of-School Learners Edition)

Group photo of participants in Wikipedia 25 mini party: DOLE Edition at Wat Sing Community Learning Centre, Chom Thong District Learning Encouragement Centre, Chom Thong, Bangkok (Tvcccp, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On 5 July 2026, a vibrant celebratory atmosphere filled the Wat Sing Community Learning Centre in Chom Thong, Bangkok. The “Wikipedia 25 Mini Party: DOLE Edition” was not just a small gathering to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th birthday; it was also a crucial milestone that opened the door to the concept of “Education for All”.

Wikipedia is a global archive of human knowledge that has grown over two and a half decades. Beyond celebrating this global success, an interesting question arises: “Who benefits the most from this knowledge?”

The answer, which made this event truly outstanding, points directly to ‘Out-of-School Learners’. Wikimedia Thailand has focused closely on this group, recognising them as one of the most important and powerful groups of users. We chose to organise this event specifically for out-of-school learners and staff because we see these learners as the real ‘gears’ driving a learning society. They are knowledge-seekers who constantly use information for self-improvement, and Wikipedia serves as a core tool that concretely supports their foundation for ‘life-long education’.

Why must be ‘DOLE Edition’? and What the Situation on Thai Out-of-School Learners?

The event’s name stems from the mission of the Department of Learning Encourangement (DOLE)—the agency that succeeded and upgraded the former Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education (ONIE)—to fully usher Thailand into the era of lifelong learning. Incorporating the organisation’s name into the event is a declaration that “DOLE” learners are vital gears that Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Movement are fully ready to support.

Although the Thai educational system sets the completion of lower secondary education (Grade 9) as a basic standard for its citizens, structural gaps in reality prevent many from reaching that goal. According to the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) Thailand, a shocking statistic from 2024 revealed that over 1.02 million Thai children aged 3 to 18 had dropped out of the formal school system due to uncontrollable factors, including poverty, family issues, physical disabilities, and a lack of social opportunities.

Consequently, ‘non-formal education’ under the Department of Learning Encouragement, Ministry of Education, is not just an alternative—it is a vital ‘space of opportunity’ and a final safety net. It serves as a core mechanism that restores a future to those who missed out, giving them a fair chance to learn equally once again.

Behind the Scenes: From Challenges to a Pilot Initiative

The journey toward hosting the Wikipedia 25 celebration in Thailand was not as smooth as I had envisioned. We had intended to organise the event since January 2026. However, due to personal commitments and the tight schedules of our volunteers, progress on both large and small initiatives hit a standstill.

The major turning point occurred last April during a meetup at the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University. We brought up the issue for discussion once again, which sparked the idea of co-organising the event with DOLE—an idea that received unanimous support from all colleagues.

Later, after attending the ESEAP Conference 2026 in Taiwan, I had a realisation: “Instead of waiting for the perfect moment to organize one massive event, why don’t we start building something concrete right now?”

This led to the concept of a ‘pilot initiative’ in the form of a mini-party. This approach not only helped us overcome our previous time limitations but also provided valuable lessons learned and a practical event model that we can expand into larger, more impactful events in the future.

Once the goal was clear, the next step was execution. In June, I coordinated in advance with the teacher in charge of the Community Learning Centre and the out-of-school learners in the Centre. Everyone responded enthusiastically and coordinated responsively.

We chose the 5th of July, not only because it was a Sunday when students regularly meet for group sessions, but also because it was the first Sunday of the second half of the year—a perfect symbolic milestone for new beginnings. With smooth coordination, financial backing from my colleagues, and a secured budget, the ‘Wikipedia 25 mini party’ finally became a reality.

D-day: A Warm Atmosphere of Learning

Snacks for event participants (Tvcccp, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

When the day arrived, I travelled to the Wat Sing Community Learning Centre carrying a ‘traveller suitcase’ fully packed with snacks for everyone. To break the ice, the first thing I did was hand out Wikipedia Globe pins as small introductory gifts.

Initially, I had planned to take up only the final 10 minutes of the group meeting. However, the centre’s teacher offered a wonderful suggestion. Realising that some students had tight schedules and might need to leave early, he allowed me to move the activity up to 11:00 AM (means this event lasted 1 hour — translator). This flexibility proved to be a game-changer, giving us ample time to engage in meaningful activities together.

Presentation of Wikipedia’s Five Pillars (Tvcccp, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Right after the Thai language class concluded, the ‘Wikipedia 25 Mini Party’ kicked off. I had the opportunity to share Wikipedia’s mission and its role as a tool for lifelong education, focusing particularly on the ‘Five Pillars of Wikipedia’. Although the presentation slides were handmade to the best of my ability, I believe the sincerity and intent behind them meant far more than flawless perfection.

The Q&A session was lively and full of enthusiasm. We concluded the event by singing The Birthday Cake Song (the official Wikipedia 25 celebration song by WikiOrchestra and WikiChior), taking a group photo, and enjoying a small snack party. It left everyone with smiles and wonderful memories this Sunday.

Presenting souvenirs to the centre’s teacher Playing The Birthday Cake Song by WikiOrchestra and WikiChior Celebrating and clinking glasses

For more photos, please visit on Wikimedia Commons.

Conclusion and Future Plans

This event was more than just gathering for fun or cutting a birthday cake; it was a significant first step toward a broader transition:

Beyond Information Retrieval: We don’t just want people to read Wikipedia; we want to encourage them to utilise it professionally.

We don’t just want people to read Wikipedia; we want to encourage them to utilise it professionally. Smart Tool Utilisation: We aim to support learners in effectively applying information from Wikipedia to their studies, research, and careers.

We aim to support learners in effectively applying information from Wikipedia to their studies, research, and careers. An Open Forum for Discussion: This event served as a platform for dialogue and exchange, raising awareness that “Wikipedia is not just an online encyclopaedia, but a companion that helps us keep pace with the world”.

The Next Step for Out-of-School Learner

As an out-of-school learner myself who once missed out on educational opportunities, organising this event is just the beginning. We hope the ‘Wikipedia 25 mini party’ inspires out-of-school learners to realise that even though they learn differently, they will never be ‘left behind’ by the global learning movement.

Knowledge knows no borders, and Wikipedia stands ready to support all out-of-school learners so they can grow steadily and sustainably through lifelong education.

Finally, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all the support that made this event a success: starting with Wikimedia Thailand for believing in this concept, as well as the Wat Sing Community Learning Centre and the Chom Thong District Learning Encouragement Centre for providing the venue and facilitating every step of the way. This activity was more than just a birthday celebration for Wikipedia; it was living proof that “learning” can happen anywhere and is accessible to everyone. I sincerely hope that the “Wikipedia 25 mini party” will spark tighter collaborations between Wikimedia Thailand and the Department of Learning Encouragement in the future, allowing us to build a sustainable foundation for learning and drive Thai society forward together.

This mini-party is a small but significant starting point, and we eagerly look forward to the upcoming wide-scale Wikipedia 25 celebrations. I truly hope that at that event, we will gather a larger, more diverse group of people to share experiences and celebrate this success together. This strong determination will propel our work forward until 2028—the milestone year when Thai Wikipedia turns 25 as well!

Translator’s note: This article is translated from the original Thai version, with the assistance of AI for language refinement.

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