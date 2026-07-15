Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Conducts Wikipedia Training at Bimbico Wiki Hub 

On Saturday, 11 July 2026, the Bimbico Wiki Hub successfully organized a follow-up training session aimed at strengthening the editing skills of its participants and deepening their understanding of Wikipedia contributions. The session, organized by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, brought together both new and returning participants who are passionate about promoting the Dagbani language and preserving indigenous knowledge through digital platforms.

The training began with Alhaj Darajaati, who provided a detailed guide on how to improve Wikipedia articles by adding well-structured sections, interlinks, and infoboxes. He emphasized the importance of organizing content clearly to enhance readability and accessibility for global audiences. Participants were guided through practical demonstrations, enabling them to apply these techniques in real-time.

Following this, Achiri Bitamsimli led an engaging hands-on session focused on adding reliable references and citations, categorizing articles appropriately, and uploading relevant images to enrich content. He highlighted the importance of verifiability and credibility in Wikipedia editing, encouraging participants to use trustworthy sources when contributing information. This session built on the foundational knowledge gained during the previous Wiki Hub training, ensuring continuity and skill progression.

As part of the program, outstanding participants were recognized for their dedication and contributions. They were presented with branded Wiki Hub T-shirts as a token of appreciation and motivation to continue their active involvement in Wikimedia projects.

Looking ahead, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group has announced plans to organize a two-week edit-a-thon involving all three WikiHubs. This upcoming activity will serve as a platform to assess participants’ progress, encourage collaboration, and provide an opportunity for contributors to apply their newly acquired skills in a practical setting. It is also expected to increase the number of quality articles related to the Dagbani language and culture on Wikipedia.

Speaking at the event, Sadik Shahadu expressed his gratitude to all participants for their impressive turnout and enthusiastic participation. He encouraged them to remain committed to documenting and preserving the Dagbani language and other indigenous knowledge through Wikimedia projects. He further noted that, beyond cultural preservation, participants are gaining valuable digital literacy, research, and teamwork skills that are essential in today’s knowledge-driven world.

Together, these efforts continue to build a stronger and more vibrant community of contributors dedicated to preserving indigenous knowledge through open, collaborative, and accessible platforms.





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