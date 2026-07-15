Digitalizing a Hidden Gem: The Journey of FBD UB 58 in Tumpakkepuh Village

Members of FBD UB Group 58 posing together with the local residents and village officials of Tumpakkepuh. Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:FBD_UB_58_Tumpakkepuh

Nestled within the rugged, emerald karst hills of South Blitar, East Java, lies Tumpakkepuh Village a place brimming with vibrant human warmth, breathtaking natural landscapes, and untouched cultural potential. Yet, despite its rich treasures and strategic location near the southern coast, Tumpakkepuh has long remained a “hidden gem,” largely invisible on the global digital map. Travelers seeking rural authenticity or off-the-beaten-path adventures rarely found it online, simply because its digital footprint was virtually non-existent.

Enter FISIP Bakti Desa Universitas Brawijaya (FBD UB) Group 58. Under the auspices of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Brawijaya, this dynamic student cohort embarked on a month-long community service mission (Kuliah Kerja Nyata / KKN) from July 1 to July 31, 2026. Armed with digital tools, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for open knowledge, Group 58 set out to bridge the gap between Tumpakkepuh’s raw potential and the global digital world. The team focused their efforts on three core pillars: village digitalization, livestock health socialization, and tourism revitalization.

Putting Tumpakkepuh on the Global Map: The Power of Open Knowledge

Recognizing that a lack of media exposure and accessible information held the village back from economic and promotional opportunities, Group 58 made village digitalization their flagship initiative. Instead of just introducing technology superficially, the students utilized open-knowledge and open-source platforms to create a permanent, public, and multilingual footprint for Tumpakkepuh.

Over the course of their intense 31-day journey, the team set and successfully smashed ambitious targets to populate the Wikimedia ecosystem. Their massive digital contribution includes 5 comprehensive Wikipedia articles detailing the complex history, unique geographical terrain, governance, and cultural background of Tumpakkepuh, 5 detailed Wikivoyage travel guides designed to help future backpackers, eco-tourists, and researchers navigate the region, complete with logistics, local customs, and safety tips and 200+ images uploaded directly to Wikimedia Commons. Curious to see our real-time impact? You can track the live statistics, edit histories, and the exact volume of digital contributions made by our team during this project by visiting the FBD UB 58 Tumpakkepuh Outreach Dashboard.

Beyond the Wikimedia universe, the group recognized that physical discoverability is just as important as encyclopedic knowledge. They meticulously mapped and updated local points of interest, small businesses, public facilities, and rural roads on both Google Maps and OpenStreetMap, ensuring that anyone with a smartphone can now seamlessly navigate their way into the heart of the village.

Revitalizing Tourism: From Mystical Caves to Pristine Coasts

Group 58 FBD UB in Embultuk Cave. Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:FBD_UB_58_Tumpakkepuh

Tumpakkepuh’s tourism revitalization program brought the students face-to-face with some of East Java’s most stunning, yet under-reported, natural wonders. Group 58 actively participated in the physical and informational revitalization of key local attractions, ensuring their hard work was fully documented and preserved for the world to see on Wikimedia projects.

One of the crown jewels of their journey was Embultuk Cave (Goa Embultuk), a magnificent subterranean river cave renowned for its active stalactites, stalagmites, and thrilling water-trekking paths. The team braved the dark, chest-deep waters to capture stunning photographs of this mystical underground realm, creating high-quality documentation that will now serve as the definitive visual guide for the cave online, shedding light on a site that deserves a spot on every adventurer’s itinerary.

The adventure didn’t end underground. The team moved to the coastline to revitalize the breathtaking twins of the south: Pangi Beach and Gayasan Beach. Pangi Beach, with its calm, pine-fringed lagoon, offers a serene escape for families, while the adjacent Gayasan Beach showcases a wilder, raw coastal beauty where a winding river meets the roaring waves of the Indian Ocean. Group 58 worked on beautifying these sites, mapping out safe paths, creating better information markers, and capturing hundreds of photographs showcasing their physical revitalization efforts to invite eco-tourists from around the globe.

Group 58 FBD UB on Pangi Beach. Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:FBD_UB_58_Tumpakkepuh

A Sustainable Digital Legacy on Wikimedia

As July comes to a close, FBD UB Group 58 leaves behind a valuable digital legacy for Tumpakkepuh Village. Through the power of open knowledge, digital mapping, and community collaboration, this once-hidden village is now thoroughly documented on the global stage. Tumpakkepuh stands proud and ready to be discovered, explored, and appreciated by travelers and researchers from around the world, directly through the ecosystem of Wikimedia.

This article is dedicated to the resilient people of Tumpakkepuh and the global spirit of open knowledge. To check out our photo gallery or read the newly minted articles, look up “FBD UB 58 Tumpakkepuh” on Wikimedia Commons and “Tumpakkepuh” on Wikipedia and Wikivoyage today!

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