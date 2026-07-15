WikiTraining for Timor Leste, more voices from the newest contributors

Good news from Timor Leste!

After a successful online training on introducing Wikimedia projects done in 21st February and 19th April 2026, the Wikimedia ESEAP Hub, in collaboration with Wikimedia Indonesia and the Wikimedians of Timor-Leste, successfully hosted the in-person WikiTraining. The event was held at the Universidade Nacional Timor Lorosa’e (UNTL) Hera Campus on June 27–28 2026. The two-day capacity-building workshop was designed to contribute to Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons in practice. Sessions were delivered by Jawad Yuwono (User:Swarabakti) and Rahma Azizah (User:Rahma (WMID)) from Wikimedia Indonesia.

Throughout the weekend, participants received hands-on training on how to contribute in tetun Wikipedia resulting in 1500 articles on Monday, 29 June 2026 after 12 years of staying afloat in 1000 articles. There were 139 pictures uploaded in Commons, with the category of WikiTraining Dili. The monthly overview has seen substantial increment in content and views post-event.

The initiative was attended by 83 participants across Timor Leste, mostly university students and several professionals. There were 7 local Wikimedians who supported the event executions. “I am thankful that we had the opportunity to hold this event. I am very new and it was a different experience having the training online and in-person,” Maria Imaculada said during the organizer post-meeting. Emilia, UNTL students mentioned that her experience writing and synthesizing information for Wikipedia has given her confidence to continue writing and contributing.

Collaboration and Future Partnership

During the week, ESEAP Hub’s steering committee, Robert Sim was also present and met with UN Women in Dili, Timor Leste where we explored collaborative partnership by sharing campaigns in wikimedia projects in relation to gender and inclusive internet. The initiative marks a significant milestone for the open movement in Timor-Leste, laying the groundwork for long-term sustainability rather than a one-time intervention.

As a direct result of the event, organizers have initiated a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UNTL Faculty of Engineering, Science and Technology. This ongoing partnership will support the establishment of a student-led Campus Wikimedia Club and ensure continuous remote mentorship from the ESEAP Hub for regular local edit-a-thons. By equipping a new generation of digital leaders, the community is securing a vibrant, self-sustaining future for Wikimedia projects across the nation.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation