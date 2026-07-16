“Mentored, Empowered, Leading”: Reflections from the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship program

As I embarked on the transformative journey of the Africa Wiki Women Fellowship for 2026, I never imagined the profound impact it would have on my perspective on leadership and mentorship. This fellowship has been a catalyst for personal growth, professional development, and a renewed commitment to empowering women in my community.

Participating in the fellowship has challenged me to redefine my understanding of effective leadership. Through engaging with inspiring mentors and fellow participants, I have learned the importance of empathy, resilience, and inclusivity in leadership. The experience has equipped me with valuable skills to support and uplift other women, amplifying their voices and fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment. I remember very well the nervousness I had when I got my first task, I had a very low self esteem. coming from a community where we were just doing things harp hazard, i had never had a proper leadership course before and this course has opened my eyes whilst enhancing my leadership skills.

One of the most significant lessons I have learned during this fellowship is the power of mentorship in unlocking potential and driving positive change. The guidance and support I received from my mentors have been instrumental in navigating challenges, seizing opportunities, and charting a path towards realizing my goals. I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of mentorship in building confidence, resilience, and a sense of community among women. Being part of the campaigns and partnerships team enabled me to get the depth skills which are needed for a campaign to be successful. Technical, leadership and community building skills helped me to grow both professionally and personally.

“A mentor empowers a person to see a possible future, and believe it can be obtained.” – Shawn Hitchcock

Reflecting on my journey with Africa Wiki Women Fellowship, I am inspired by the stories of resilience, determination, and achievement shared by my peers. The challenges we have faced have only strengthened our resolve to create a more inclusive and equitable society. My biggest highlights comes from the fact that I now have a better understanding of most of the Wikimedia projects as well as how to manage these projects when implementing them in my community. the first thing i learnt was from the Skill up program where we learned about Wikidata and how to moderate sessions.

These widened my views as well as etiquette which is needed when moderating sessions. I was a camera shy person and after the programs, we were given the opportunity to showcase and learn in real time events. The EditHer campaign was the greatest turning point which really shaped my leadership through the mentorship and guidance I received. My anger management and conflict resolution skills were tested and molded and now I have overcame most of the challenges, I can now work from the planning, execution and reviewing and assessing the impact of a project effectively.

“One of the greatest values of mentors is the ability to see ahead what others cannot see and to help them navigate a course to their destination.” – John C. Maxwell

Through collective action and mutual support, we are shaping a future where women can thrive as leaders and mentors, driving sustainable change in our communities. On top of the campaign organization, I also contributed to the drafting of collaboration and partnerships proposals. This process challenged my critical thinking skills, as I had to think outside the box. The mentors played a major role in showing guidance and navigating a way out.

“Leadership is not about being the best. It’s about making everyone else better.” – Bill Gates

As I look towards the future, I am filled with a sense of purpose and optimism, fueled by the experiences and insights gained through the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship. I am committed to continuing my journey as a leader and mentor, empowering women to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact in the world. Together, we can create a more just, equal, and inclusive society for all. I will continue to pass the torch to others from my Zimbabwean community so that we will shine together and grow by lifting one another.

“Leaders become great not because of their power, but because of their ability to empower others.” – John Maxwell. To Africa Wiki Women, I salute you for believing and supporting us. Your program is leaving better footprints that shape voices of women in African continent and beyond. it has strengthened my voice, skills and deepened my understanding of leadership and how it can be used for a common good. I will always be proud and walking with my head high, it was an incredible experience.

To know more about Africa Wiki Women visit Meta-wiki.

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