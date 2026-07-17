Building Leaders: Inside My Africa Wiki Women Experience

Veronicah Ntlafatso Gaowele

The Foundation of My Story

Six months ago, I stepped onto a path I didn’t know would reshape me. The Africa Wiki Women program became more than a leadership journey, it was a bridge between who I was and who I was meant to become. Through the mentors’ guidance in this Leadership and Mentorship program, I sharpened my digital literacy, deepened my roots in community engagement, and discovered that true leadership isn’t just about growing yourself, it’s about lighting the way for others. I emerged not only as a leader but as a mentor, ready to welcome new voices into the Wikimedia movement and help them find their own path forward.

Training Newbies in Wiki Skills

As a fellow under the Partnerships, Grants, and Campaigns Department, I worked hand in hand with my mentor(Airypedia) to equip newbies with essential wiki skills through the Africa Wiki Women Newbies program. We trained them on how to create and edit Wikipedia articles, add infoboxes, insert reliable references, upload and integrate images, add internal and external links, and categorize pages correctly. Through these sessions, We helped participants understand the importance of accuracy, neutrality, and verifiability in Wikimedia projects. It was fulfilling to see them gain confidence and start contributing independently.

Learning Technical Skills

During the program, I learned several technical skills that enhanced my ability to manage Wikimedia projects effectively. I learned how to create and publish meta Diff blogs, use search queries to find specific content, compile topic lists, and upload them to Meta pages. I also learned how to conduct polls and design wiki trivia polls to engage participants. These skills improved my understanding of Wikimedia tools and how to use them to support community activities. Below are some of the articles I created and contributed to in Wikipedia and Wikidata:

Program Coordination

My mentor and I worked hand in hand to keep program activities running smoothly. Together, we compiled session slides and agendas, co-led virtual meetings, and kept participants engaged throughout. While I managed microphones to ensure everyone had their moment to speak, we both monitored onscreen comments, making sure no voice went unheard and every question found an answer.I took an active role in coordinating program activities. These responsibilities helped me develop strong organizational and communication skills while ensuring that each session ran smoothly and inclusively.

AWW Newbie Community Orientation Meet up

Benefits

AWW Management recognized something crucial, you can’t build digital leaders without reliable internet access! The data reimbursement they provided wasn’t just helpful, it was essential. It kept us connected through weeks of back-to-back virtual meetings and collaborative work, ensuring that financial constraints never stood between us and our growth.

Challenges

Balancing the program with other commitments was sometimes challenging. Time differences occasionally made it difficult to attend meetings on time or participate fully in live sessions. Despite these challenges, I remained committed to the program and successfully completed all required activities, gaining valuable experience and confidence as a Wikimedia leader and mentor.

What’s Next

Though the program has ended, my Wikimedia journey continues. I’ll keep mentoring new contributors through their capstone projects while creating and improving biographies that amplify underrepresented voices. As an Africa Wiki Women ambassador, my mission is clear: building knowledge equity across Africa, one edit at a time, one story at a time.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation