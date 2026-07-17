Draft Grantmaking Strategy launched for consultation by the GRDC

The Global Resource Distribution Committee has published a proposal for a refreshed Grantmaking Strategy for the Wikimedia movement.This strategy is the result of a year-long process. It draws on consultation with a wide range of communities, affiliates, Regional Fund Committees, the Ecosystem of Wikimedia Organizations pilot, AffCom recommendations, and several Wikimedia Foundation teams.

The overarching goal is to create a grantmaking system that enables a more equitable, sustainable and impactful Wikimedia Movement. This strategy aims to:

Improve fairness, transparency and consistency in funding decisions.

Remove barriers to funding for emerging and underrepresented communities.

Strengthen the long-term sustainability of Wikimedia affiliates.

Ensure funding is more clearly linked to strategic priorities and measurable impact.

Empower regional decision-making while maintaining shared movement priorities.

Ultimately, the strategy seeks to strengthen Wikimedia communities worldwide, support contributors and readers, increase access to reliable free knowledge, and build a more resilient movement.

Share your feedback

This draft Grantmaking Strategy should be of interest to all people who are engaged with the goals of the Wikimedia movement. The GRDC wants to emphasise that this is a draft strategy. Your feedback on its content will enable us to revise this first attempt to better meet our collective needs. Please be constructive in your feedback and propose alternatives to points you would like to see change.

Whether you are a volunteer, affiliate, Regional Funds Committee member, grant recipient, or simply interested in how movement resources are distributed, we hope you will take part in the conversation.

Here are a few questions on which we would appreciate your feedback:

Which aspects of the Grantmaking strategy are you in full agreement with?

What issues, concerns, or potential problems do you see in the current proposal?

Do you see specific aspects of the draft that are not aligned with the strategic vision?

Who should be eligible to apply for Rapid Grants?

If a thematic funding stream is introduced, how should it be governed and managed?

If an appeals mechanism for funding decisions is created, how should it be designed and operated?

Feedback on the draft Grantmaking Strategy 2026 will remain open on Meta until September 17, 2026. We also invite you to join the GRDC’s discussion session at Wikimania on 22 July at 11:00 AM in Room 4, where the committee will present the draft strategy, answer questions, and hear community feedback.

All GRDC members are also community members, who are passionate about the movement. The best location where we can read and compare feedback is on the discussion pages of the strategy. We are also looking forward to the workshop at Wikimania for those who are able to participate. We are committed to collaborating with you to further refine this significant proposal for the movement.

The draft has also been shared with the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees. While the Board participated in early discussions during its development and has already begun providing feedback, their formal review will continue over the coming weeks. A dedicated discussion between the Board and the GRDC is scheduled during Wikimania, and any resulting feedback will help shape future iterations of this strategy.

As with any draft, this document is expected to evolve through community discussion, governance conversations, and during its implementation process. We are grateful for the time our community is taking to respond to this draft. Thank you.

Wikimedia Tunisia workshop at the Metlaoui Public Library.

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