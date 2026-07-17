My Afrodemics Journey: From Wikipedia Editor to Article Creator

How the Journey Started

My Afrodemics journey began with a desire to grow as a Wikimedia contributor and strengthen my skills in documenting knowledge on open platforms. Before joining the program, I was already editing existing published articles, but I had not yet created and published any article on English Wikipedia. I knew that English Wikipedia was a strict platform with high standards, so I wanted to learn how to contribute more confidently and correctly.

Skills and Growth

During the program, I learned how to create Wikidata items, particularly for academics and lecturers. I also learned how to add important identifiers and external profiles such as Google Scholar and ResearchGate. This helped me understand how Wikidata connects information and makes academic profiles more visible and accessible.

Another important area of growth was learning how to create English Wikipedia biographies. This was a major step for me because English Wikipedia requires reliable sources, neutrality, notability, and proper referencing. Through the support of the trainers and moderators, I gained confidence in understanding these requirements and applying them in my work.

One of my biggest achievements during the program was publishing the first-ever article on English Wikipedia. This was a proud moment because, before Afrodemics, I had only been editing articles that were already published. Moving from editing existing articles to creating and publishing a new biography showed me how much I had learned.

Impact on Me and the Wikimedia Community

The Afrodemics program had a strong impact on me personally and as a Wikimedia contributor. It helped me become more confident, patient, and careful in my editing. I learned that contributing to Wikimedia is not only about adding information, but also about ensuring that the information is accurate, well-sourced, neutral, and useful to the public.

The program helped me appreciate the importance of documenting African knowledge, especially the work of academics, lecturers, and professionals whose contributions may not yet be visible online. By creating and improving Wikidata items and English Wikipedia biographies, I contributed in a small but meaningful way to increasing African representation on Wikimedia platforms.

Photo by: Ibjaja055 License: CC0 1.0

Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme cohort 1 Participants

This program also strengthened the Wikimedia community by bringing together fellows from different parts of Africa. We connected, shared experiences, supported one another, and learned from each other. This sense of community made the journey more meaningful and showed me that open knowledge grows stronger when people collaborate.

Mentors’ Impact on My Growth

I am deeply thankful to David Palfrey, Muib Shefui and Blessing Ojewuyi Timothy for their remarkable contribution to my growth throughout the Afrodemics program. These facilitators stood out for the genuine passion and dedication they bring to their roles. They consistently go beyond their responsibilities, providing guidance with enthusiasm, care, and heartfelt commitment to our success. Their nurturing approach fosters an empowering environment where I feel valued, supported, and inspired to excel. The blend of their technical knowledge, reliable professionalism, and compassionate guidance has profoundly shaped my development as a Wikimedia contributions.

The Ongoing Journey

As I complete the Afrodemics program at the end of June, I see this not as the end, but as the beginning of a longer journey. I want to continue creating articles on English Wikipedia and improving Wikidata items. I also want to keep contributing to the visibility of African knowledge, especially biographies and academic profiles.The Afrodemics program has given me the skills, confidence, and motivation to continue contributing to Wikimedia platforms. My journey started with editing published articles, but it has now grown into creating new content, connecting with other African fellows, and becoming part of a wider movement that values open and accessible knowledge.

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