When knowledge about women is missing, incomplete, or difficult to find, we not just lose more than information; we lose histories, perspectives, and the opportunity to build a more representative and inclusive record of our world.

Across Wikimedia projects, significant gender gaps continue to shape what knowledge is available online. Although countless women have influenced politics, education, science, social justice, literature, and community development, many of their stories remain absent or underdeveloped across Wikipedia and Wikidata. This challenge is particularly evidenced through the African and non-African feminist leaders, organizations, movements, and initiatives whose contributions are often overlooked or insufficiently documented. Addressing these gaps requires more than creating new articles; it involves ensuring that the existing one are equitably represented across other languages; it calls for building communities that understand the importance of equitable knowledge production and are equipped with the skills to contribute meaningfully.

It was against this backdrop that Data, Dignity, and Difference: Centering Feminist Voices on Wikimedia Projects was organized through the Art+Feminism 2026 Campaign. The campaign brought together existing Wikimedians and new contributors to improve feminist representation across Wikipedia and Wikidata while strengthening contributors’ capacity to create, translate, and enrich open knowledge. Rather than focusing solely on increasing the number of edits, the project encouraged participants to think critically about how structured data, reliable sourcing, multilingual contributions, and community collaboration can collectively improve the visibility of women’s histories.

The Online Launch

The journey began with a virtual launch and training session on 25 April 2026, where participants were introduced to the campaign’s objectives and practical editing workflows. Contributors learned how to translate articles from English Wikipedia into Igbo Wikipedia using the Content Translation tool, improve existing articles through better sourcing and content expansion, and enrich Wikidata by creating new items and adding meaningful statements to existing ones. Throughout the session, organizers repeatedly emphasized that quality would always take precedence over quantity. Participants were encouraged to produce thoughtful, well-sourced contributions instead of chasing edit counts, reinforcing the idea that sustainable knowledge equity depends on careful documentation.

The Onsite Training & Meet-Up

The campaign extended beyond virtual engagement through two in-person training events held in Awka, Anambra State, and Owerri, Imo State 50+ attendees (children inclusive). These gatherings transformed the online lessons into collaborative learning spaces where participants edited together, asked questions, received one-on-one guidance, and explored Wikimedia tools in greater depth. For many newcomers, the physical workshops reduced the intimidation often associated with editing Wikimedia projects and created opportunities to learn directly from experienced facilitators and existing contributors. The conversations that emerged during these sessions demonstrated how community support can play an essential role in sustaining participation, particularly for editors contributing to underrepresented topics and in underrepresented languages.

The Impact

Learning did not end with the training sessions. Throughout the campaign, participants remained connected through online mentorship, byte-size tutorial videos, technical support, and regular check-ins that helped them navigate challenges around article translation, Wikidata editing, and documenting their contributions. The final community check-in became more than a project wrap-up as it was an opportunity for participants to reflect on their experiences and share practical challenges. One recurring concern was the time required to translate lengthy articles into Igbo. In response, the organizing team updated the resource list with shorter articles, clarified the review process, and reassured participants that contributions would be assessed based on the quality and volume of meaningful content, not simply the number of articles completed.

The campaign resulted in over 400+ Wikipedia article translations and improvements and more than 500+ Wikidata edits, helping expand the representation of feminist leaders, organizations, and movements across Wikimedia projects. Beyond these contributions, the post-project survey revealed a positive learning experience for participants. Of the 30 respondents, 93% reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the training and mentorship, while 70% said the project greatly improved their understanding of feminist knowledge and gender representation on Wikimedia. Participants also left with increased confidence to continue contributing: 93% described themselves as confident or very confident in creating or improving feminist-related content after the program.

The survey responses also reflected the value of sustained community support. Edit-a-thons emerged as the most valued project activity, closely followed by capacity-building workshops and discussions on feminist data ethics, while over 70% of participants described the mentorship as “Very helpful.” Many participants noted that they not only improved their editing skills but also gained a deeper appreciation of the importance of documenting women’s histories and closing gender gaps on Wikimedia. One participant summarized the experience best:

I learned that collaborative editing, mentorship, and continuous feedback significantly improve both the quality of contributions and participants’ confidence in editing Wikimedia projects.

Perhaps the strongest indicator of the project’s long-term impact came from the final survey question: every respondent expressed an intention to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects after the campaign. This reflects the campaign’s greatest achievement, not only producing content, but also nurturing a community of editors committed to advancing gender equity and preserving feminist knowledge across Wikimedia.

Reflecting Now & Beyond

As the campaign concludes, its impact continues through the editors who remain active within the Wikimedia movement, the content now available to millions of readers, and the community relationships formed throughout the project. Data, Dignity, and Difference demonstrated that closing gender gaps on Wikimedia is not simply about producing more content – it is about cultivating communities that recognize whose stories have been missing, understand why those gaps exist, and are willing to work together to change that reality.

This project was led by Akwugo and Lucy Iwuala with support from Chikeme Chizurum and Nwonwu Uchechukwu P. We extend our sincere appreciation to every participant whose enthusiasm, thoughtful contributions, and commitment helped make this campaign a meaningful step toward a more inclusive Wikimedia movement. Together, we showed that every carefully sourced article, every translated page, and every improved Wikidata item brings us closer to a knowledge ecosystem where feminist voices are represented with the dignity and visibility they deserve.

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