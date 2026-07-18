Documenting the Heritage of Indigenous Peoples: A Training Session by Muj(lh)eres Latinoamericanas en Wikimedia

Imagine a world in which every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge. That’s our commitment.

One of the greatest strengths of the Wikimedia movement is that anyone can contribute to making knowledge about their community, culture, and history accessible to the entire world. This was the goal of a training workshop organized by the Escuela de lideresas (School of Women Leaders), a program of Muj(lh)eres Latinoamericanas en Wikimedia (MLA), in which women participants learned how to edit Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons while documenting a cultural event of great significance to Bolivia.

The School for Latin American Women aims to recruit and encourage more women to join the Wikimedia movement. In addition to the gender gap and the underrepresentation of women among Wikipedia contributors, there is also a significant lack of content about many Latin American countries and communities. Our goal is to help narrow both gaps because we believe in the value of equitable representation of voices and perspectives. Through our training programs for women, we seek to create diverse, high-quality content that reflects the richness and plurality of Latin American women and their experiences. These are online courses that combine theoretical instruction with practical editing workshop and training sessions.

As a result of this training program, participants created the article Festival of Indigenous Peoples of the Andean Region of Cochabamba, dedicated to a celebration that brings together different Indigenous communities to preserve and promote their cultural expressions, traditions, ancestral knowledge, and heritage. Creating this article allowed participants to put Wikipedia’s core principles into practice, including verifiability, the use of reliable sources, and encyclopedic writing, while simultaneously helping to narrow a knowledge gap that still affects many topics related to the Indigenous peoples of Latin America. These Indigenous communities continue to have limited representation in digital spaces.

Lorciana, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Our goal was to help ensure that the history, traditions, and cultural expressions of these small communities became part of the knowledge shared by all humanity.

The representation of Indigenous communities in Latin America remains highly uneven on the internet. Many cultural expressions, festivals, and traditional practices are poorly documented in free knowledge projects, largely because of the scarcity of written sources. This limits their visibility and makes it difficult for researchers, educators, students, and the general public to access reliable information about them. Adding this content to Wikipedia is a tangible way to preserve and disseminate this heritage while making it available to a global audience.

During the workshop, participants uploaded 32 photographs of the festival to Wikimedia Commons, expanding the repository of freely licensed images available to all Wikimedia projects. These photographs document important aspects of the festival, including traditional clothing, dances, music, ceremonies, and the participation of different Indigenous communities. Together, they provide a valuable visual record of a celebration that forms part of humanity’s cultural heritage.

The impact of these contributions extends far beyond the article itself. Because they are published under free licenses, these images can illustrate Wikipedia articles in multiple languages and be reused in educational projects, academic research, outreach materials, and cultural initiatives around the world. Every file added to Wikimedia Commons becomes a lasting resource that will remain available for future generations while continuing to enrich the free knowledge ecosystem.

Lorciana, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The workshop produced concrete results for the Wikimedia movement. Participants developed the skills needed to edit Wikimedia projects and also made valuable contributions to preserving cultural heritage and increasing the visibility of communities that have historically remained underrepresented.

The next step will be to teach participants how to translate this and other articles accurately into multiple languages within Wikipedia. At Muj(lh)eres Latinoamericanas en Wikimedia (MLA), we believe that every new female editor strengthens free knowledge, and that every article and every image added represents another opportunity to build an internet that is more diverse, inclusive, and truly representative of Latin America’s rich cultural heritage.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation