Celebrating Wikipedia’s 25th Anniversary in Kyrgyzstan

In 2001, what started as a small online encyclopedia has grown into a global movement for free knowledge. Over the past 25 years, Wikipedia and its surrounding ecosystem have been built and expanded through the collective efforts of millions of volunteers around the world.

In Kyrgyzstan, the Wikimedia community continues to grow through the dedication of local contributors who create and improve free knowledge in the Kyrgyz language and beyond. To celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, members of the Kyrgyz Wikimedia community organized a special gathering.

Organizing the event

The celebration took place on May 28, 2026, and was fully organized by Wikimedian Incall, who coordinated the preparations and ensured that everything was ready for the event.

An invitation was shared with the local Wikimedia community, and around 15 people registered to participate. On the day of the celebration, eight participants attended. Although the gathering was relatively small, it provided an excellent opportunity for everyone to meet in person, exchange ideas, and spend time together in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Wikipedia 25 bithday cake

Opening ceremony

The event began with welcoming remarks from the participants. Everyone shared their thoughts about Wikipedia and the Wikimedia movement, reflected on their editing experiences, and expressed hopes for the continued development of free knowledge in Kyrgyzstan.

Participants also raised toasts wishing Wikimedia continued success, more active volunteers, new community initiatives, and further growth of Wikimedia projects both in Kyrgyzstan and around the world. The opening created a festive and inspiring atmosphere for the celebration.

Anniversary celebration

Following the opening speeches, participants gathered around the anniversary cake prepared especially for Wikipedia’s 25th birthday. Together, they cut the cake and enjoyed pizza, refreshments, and informal conversations.

Following the opening speeches, participants gathered around the anniversary cake prepared especially for Wikipedia’s 25th birthday. Together, they cut the cake and enjoyed pizza, refreshments, and informal conversations.The relaxed setting encouraged participants to discuss future projects, exchange experiences, and share ideas about strengthening the Wikimedia community in Kyrgyzstan. Beyond celebrating Wikipedia’s anniversary, the gathering also served as an opportunity to build stronger personal connections among community members.

Certificates of Appreciation

At the conclusion of the celebration, each participant received a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of their valuable contributions to Wikimedia projects and their support for the Wikimedia community in Kyrgyzstan.

These certificates symbolized the importance of every volunteer’s work. Whether through editing articles, uploading photographs, participating in community activities, or supporting local initiatives, every contribution helps strengthen the global Wikimedia movement.

Letters of appreciation to participants

Looking ahead

Although the celebration was held on a modest scale, it demonstrated the enthusiasm and commitment of the Wikimedia community in Kyrgyzstan. The anniversary gathering became not only a celebration of Wikipedia’s remarkable 25-year journey but also an opportunity to strengthen friendships, exchange ideas, and inspire future collaborations.

The participants hope that even more people will join Wikimedia projects in the years ahead, helping expand free knowledge in the Kyrgyz language and contributing to the global Wikimedia movement.

Group photo from Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary in Kyrgyzstan

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