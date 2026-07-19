Water for Life, Knowledge for All: How WikiVerse Botswana is Showcasing Africa’s Water Story Through the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026

Every day, millions of Africans depend on rivers, lakes, wetlands, groundwater, and sanitation systems that sustain communities, economies, and ecosystems. Yet many of these stories remain underrepresented on the internet, limiting access to reliable, locally relevant knowledge about one of the continent’s most vital resources.

To help bridge this knowledge gap, WikiVerse Botswana organized the Africa Wiki Challenge 2026, bringing together volunteers, students, and emerging Wikimedia contributors to document Africa’s water heritage under the theme “Water for Life in Africa: Documenting the State of Africa’s Water Resources and Sanitation Systems.” Inspired by the African Union’s 2026 theme on sustainable water availability and safe sanitation, the campaign encouraged participants to improve free knowledge while contributing to global conversations on sustainable development.

Why water matters

Water is far more than a natural resource, it is central to public health, food security, biodiversity, economic development, and climate resilience. Across Africa, communities continue to experience challenges related to water accessibility, sanitation infrastructure, pollution, droughts, flooding, and climate change.

Despite their importance, many African water systems, conservation initiatives, sanitation programmes, and local success stories remain sparsely documented on Wikimedia projects. This knowledge gap affects researchers, students, policymakers, and the public seeking trustworthy information about the continent.

The Africa Wiki Challenge sought to change that by inviting contributors to create and improve articles that showcase Africa’s diverse water resources, environmental initiatives, and sustainable solutions.

Building knowledge through community

Hosted by WikiVerse Botswana, the campaign welcomed both experienced Wikimedians and newcomers. Participants received guidance through edit-a-thons, practical training sessions, and collaborative editing activities designed to strengthen Wikipedia editing skills while introducing Wikimedia’s principles of neutrality, verifiability, and reliable sourcing.

Rather than simply encouraging article creation, the campaign focused on building a sustainable editing community capable of contributing long after the competition concludes.

Contributors explored topics including:

Rivers, lakes, wetlands, and groundwater systems

Water governance and policy

Climate change impacts on water resources

Water pollution and conservation

Community access to clean water

Sanitation infrastructure and hygiene initiatives

Environmental restoration projects

Innovations in sustainable water management

These topics reflect issues that affect millions of people across Africa while supporting broader efforts to improve freely accessible knowledge online.

More than a writing competition

The Africa Wiki Challenge was designed as more than a contest. It became a platform for learning, collaboration, and community engagement.

Participants developed practical digital literacy skills, learned how to evaluate reliable sources, improved research techniques, and contributed to one of the world’s largest repositories of free knowledge.

For many first-time contributors, the campaign provided an opportunity to become part of the Wikimedia movement while sharing stories that are often overlooked in global knowledge spaces.

Supporting Africa’s knowledge equity

Knowledge equity begins by ensuring that local experiences and perspectives are represented online.

By documenting African water systems, environmental challenges, and community-led solutions, contributors are helping make African knowledge more visible, discoverable, and accessible to readers around the world.

Every well-sourced article added to Wikipedia helps close content gaps and creates opportunities for educators, students, journalists, researchers, and policymakers to access information grounded in African realities.

Looking ahead

Although the editing campaign has concluded, its impact continues.

The articles created and improved during the challenge will remain available to millions of readers, contributing to a richer, more representative understanding of Africa’s water resources and sanitation systems.

For WikiVerse Botswana, the campaign also represents another step toward strengthening local Wikimedia communities, empowering new volunteers, and expanding Botswana’s contribution to free knowledge.

As the movement continues to grow, initiatives like the Africa Wiki Challenge demonstrate that every edit, no matter how small, can help preserve knowledge, inspire future contributors, and ensure that Africa’s stories are told by the people who know them best.

“Knowledge flows like water: when shared freely, everyone benefits.“

Participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana Participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana.jpg Mr. Mothusi Sekhomba facilitating the workshop Wikiverse Botswana Board members A participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana



Participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana 3 Participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana 2 Participants of the AWC 2026 In Botswana 1 AWC PROJECT BANNER FOR WIKIVERSE BOTSWANA Mothusi Sekhomba delivering a training Participants of the AWC 2026 IN BOTSWANA



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Mothusi Sekhomba facilitating the workshop

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