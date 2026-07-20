Celebrating 20 Years of the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee

On 15 January 2006, the Wikimedia Affiliations Committee (AffCom) was established, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of Wikipedia. Over the past two decades, AffCom has played a central role in supporting the growth and development of Wikimedia affiliates, helping communities around the world organize, collaborate, and contribute to the Wikimedia movement.

What began as a Chapters Committee focused on coordinating the development and recognition of Wikimedia Chapters has evolved alongside the movement itself. As new forms of affiliate organizations emerged, AffCom expanded its mandate to better reflect the growing diversity of Wikimedia communities and their needs.

Throughout the two decades of its activities, AffCom has been shaped by several important milestones:

2012 – AffCom’s responsibilities expanded to include the recognition and support of Wikimedia User Groups and Thematic Organizations.

– AffCom’s responsibilities expanded to include the recognition and support of Wikimedia User Groups and Thematic Organizations. 2012 – The committee’s first Charter was approved by the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, providing a formal framework for its work. It also changed the name from Chapters Committee to Affiliations Committee.

– The committee’s first Charter was approved by the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, providing a formal framework for its work. It also changed the name from Chapters Committee to Affiliations Committee. 2022 – A revised Charter introduced new responsibilities, including supporting affiliate conflict management and strengthening affiliate capacity building.

– A revised Charter introduced new responsibilities, including supporting affiliate conflict management and strengthening affiliate capacity building. 2025 – AffCom, together with the Wikimedia Foundation, co-initiated the affiliate ecosystem development process, to explore the future of the movement’s organizational landscape.

These milestones reflect not only the committee’s own evolution but also the continued growth and increasing complexity of the Wikimedia movement.

Supporting a global network of affiliates

As of 2026, the Wikimedia movement is home to 186 recognized affiliates, including 40 Chapters, 2 Thematic Organizations, and 143 User Groups. Together, these organizations represent communities across the globe, supporting volunteers, building partnerships, organizing events, promoting free knowledge, and ensuring that Wikimedia projects continue to grow and thrive.

AffCom’s role has been to stand behind each affiliate in their efforts to establish sustainable organizations and navigate challenges. Through recognition processes, governance support, and conflict management, the committee has worked to strengthen affiliates at every stage of their development.

Wikimedians in 2006 and 2025

Looking ahead

Twenty years after its establishment, the Affiliations Committee continues to evolve alongside the Wikimedia movement and the changing needs of its affiliates. As affiliates grow and develop, AffCom remains committed to fostering a healthy, resilient, and collaborative affiliate ecosystem.

This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate not only the committee’s achievements over the past two decades, but also the start of a new stage. As the movement explores new approaches to collaboration, governance, and support, it is redefining the affiliate ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of the movement. Throughout this transition, AffCom remains committed to supporting affiliates and helping them navigate the changing landscape.

None of this would have been possible without the dedication of the volunteers who have served on the Affiliations Committee over the past twenty years. Their time, expertise, and commitment have helped hundreds of communities establish, strengthen, and sustain their organizations. To every current and former AffCom member, and to everyone who has been part of this journey, thank you for your invaluable contributions to the Wikimedia movement.

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