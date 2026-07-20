From Local Communities to a Global Movement: Lessons from the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria Leaders Retreat 2026

As the Director of Fan Clubs and Networks for Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, I recently had the privilege of organising the Wikimedia Nigeria Community Leaders Retreat 2026, a gathering that brought together some of the most passionate leaders within Nigeria’s Wikimedia movement.

From February 2 to 4, 2026 we had the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria Staff retreat and from February 4 to 8, the staff was able to join all our community leaders from across the nation to plan for the year. The retreat created a dedicated space for reflection, collaboration, and strategic planning among community leaders who are working every day to expand access to free knowledge through platforms such as Wikipedia and other projects supported by the Wikimedia Foundation.

For many of us, it was also a rare opportunity to pause from our daily community activities and reconnect with the broader purpose of the Wikimedia movement.

The retreat was two phased, the first two days, we had our staff retreat where staff met to discuss our challenges and how we want to improve, then we moved on to hosting our community leaders (Fan Clubs and Network leaders). Our leaders came from all corners of Nigeria.

During the retreat, we had sessions on:

Icebreakers/ Introductions

Structure of WUGN and the communities

Why are we here?

Analysing the communities Dashboard

Wikimedia Tools for Leaders

Wikimedia Nigeria Operational Programs

Branding and Social Media Photo Session

Grants

Reporting and Evaluation

Community Resources

Community plans

Community building/ Performance

Leadership succession

Next Steps for the Nigerian community.

During the retreat, we had the honour of hosting Willy Buloso, Senior Program Officer for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region at the Wikimedia Foundation. He had the chance to spend some time with our community leaders.

We spent the final day at the Dr Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park. A lot of our leaders were visitors to the economic capital of Nigeria and it was good to have some social time with them. Of course we discovered those who could since, play the guitar, run around the park and those who wanted to be kids again.

The retreat was an opportunity to say goodbye to Barakat Adegboye, who served as program officer for Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, and was moving on from the organization.

Why are we hosting an annual retreat for our community?

We are building stronger community networks

One of the key responsibilities of the Fan Clubs and Networks Directorate is supporting the growth and sustainability of Wikimedia communities across Nigeria. Over the years, Wikimedia fan clubs and regional networks have become important entry points for new contributors, especially among students and young people.

During the retreat, leaders representing different communities shared their experiences in organizing programs such as edit-a-thons, training workshops, and community outreach initiatives. These discussions helped us identify both the successes and challenges that communities face while promoting Wikimedia projects.

Hearing these stories reminded us that although each leader serves a local community, the collective impact of our work reaches far beyond our individual groups.

We desire personal growth and leadership development amongst our leaders

Beyond strategy and planning, the retreat also provided an important opportunity for personal development. Many participants reflected on how their roles as Wikimedia community leaders have helped them grow in areas such as leadership, communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Through peer learning and open discussions, participants exchanged practical experiences on:

Engaging and retaining volunteers

Building partnerships with institutions

Supporting new contributors

Sustaining community initiatives

These conversations encouraged leaders to reflect not only on the work they do, but also on how they are growing as individuals within the movement.

For many participants, the retreat reinforced a powerful realization: being part of the Wikimedia movement means contributing to something larger than oneself and larger than one’s local community. Each contribution, partnership, and outreach effort connects to a global network of volunteers working toward the shared mission of free knowledge.

We are planning for the future

The retreat also created space for collective reflection on the future of the Wikimedia Nigeria community.

Together, we discussed ways to:

Expand Wikimedia fan clubs across universities and local communities

Encourage contributions that document Nigerian culture, history, and heritage

Increase participation in Wikimedia projects from underrepresented groups

Strengthen collaboration between community networks

These discussions will help guide our priorities as we continue working toward a stronger and more inclusive Wikimedia ecosystem in Nigeria.

We want a renewed sense of purpose

While we achieved the above four points, we also had the chance to appreciate our past leaders,

For me, one of the most valuable outcomes of the retreat was the renewed sense of connection among community leaders. When individuals who share the same passion for open knowledge come together, the result is not only new ideas but also stronger relationships and a deeper commitment to the movement’s mission.

The retreat reminded us that our work is not isolated. Each community initiative contributes to a global effort to make knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

As Director of Fan Clubs and Networks, I remain inspired by the dedication of our community leaders and volunteers. Their work continues to ensure that Nigerian voices, cultures, and knowledge are represented across Wikimedia platforms.

And as we return to our respective communities, we do so with a stronger understanding that we are all part of something much bigger, a global movement working together to build and share the world’s knowledge.

PS: Fun fact: Photos from the retreat can be seen here, our social media team posted a nice video summary on X, and some of our community leaders documented their experiences in the links below:

Admiralty University of Nigeria Fan Club

Kano State Network

Kwara State University Fan Club

Lagos State University Fan Club

University of Ilorin Fan Club

Kayode Yussuf is co-founder of Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria and serves as Director, Fan Clubs and Networks.

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