Ghana at Wikimania 2026: Sessions You Don’t Want to Miss

Wikimania 2026 is here!

Wikimania, the Wikimedia movement’s biggest annual gathering, returns from 21–25 July 2026 in Paris, France, with the theme “Freedom, Equity, Reliability” (Liberté, Équité, Fiabilité).

Ghanaian Wikimedians are bringing their ideas, experiences, and innovations to Wikimania 2026, from advancing indigenous language technologies to rethinking sustainable approaches to volunteer support.

Whether you’re attending in Paris or joining online from the comfort of your home, explore this curated list of Ghanaian-led sessions you won’t want to miss, brought to you by the Wikimedia Ghana User Group.

🇬🇭Featured Sessions from Ghana

If you’re wondering which sessions to add to your Wikimania 2026 schedule, start here! Whether you’re passionate about language preservation, volunteer support, or emerging Wikimedia technologies, there’s something here for you.

Making Indigenous languages Ready for Wikifunctions

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Friday, 24 July 2026 Time: 2:30 PM – 3:25 PM (Europe/Paris)

2:30 PM – 3:25 PM (Europe/Paris) Speaker(s): Mohammed Kamal-Deen Fuseini (Dnshitobu)

Why attend?

Discover how Wikifunctions can support indigenous languages and learn practical ways to prepare language data needed to participate fully in emerging multilingual knowledge systems.

🔗Session: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wm/wikimania2026/talk/TWGKWB/

Building Speech Technology in Indigenous Languages with Mozilla Common Voice

Date: Saturday, 25 July 2026

Saturday, 25 July 2026 Time: 9:30 AM – 10:25 AM (Europe/Paris)

9:30 AM – 10:25 AM (Europe/Paris) Speaker(s): Mohammed Kamal-Deen Fuseini (Dnshitobu), Sadik Shahadu

Why attend?

Learn how communities are using Mozilla Common Voice to collect and build speech technology for indigenous languages. This session will explore speech data collection, language technology development, and how contributors can support more inclusive digital tools.

🔗Session: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wm/wikimania2026/talk/UNFGN8/

Supporting Participation or Creating Transactional Engagement? Rethinking Internet Data Refunds as Volunteer Support

Date: Saturday, 25 July 2026

Saturday, 25 July 2026 Time: 11:55 AM – 12:20 PM (Europe/Paris)

11:55 AM – 12:20 PM (Europe/Paris) Speaker(s): Justice Okai-Alottey, Sandister Tei

Why attend?

Learn about Wikimedia Ghana User Group’s experience with internet data refunds as a tool for supporting volunteers. The session invites participants to examine whether data refunds remain an effective approach for promoting equity and sustainable volunteer support.

🔗Session: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wm/wikimania2026/talk/BVRNMR/

Participate in Wikimania 2026!

Participants at Wikimania Nairobi engaging in a game of cup stacking without hands

Whether you’re attending in Paris or participating online, Wikimania offers an opportunity to learn from volunteers and communities working to make free knowledge more accessible around the world.

Although in-person registration has reached capacity, virtual participation remains open until 24 hours before the conference begins.

🔗 Register to attend virtually: wikimania.wikimedia.org/wiki/2026:Registration

🔗 Browse the full programme: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wm/wikimania2026/schedule/

🔗 See list of speakers: wikimedia.eventyay.com/wm/wikimania2026/speakers/

Make the most of Wikimania 2026! Learn from the global Wikimedia community, discover new ideas and opportunities and help strengthen the free knowledge movement in Ghana.

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