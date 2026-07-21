How the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme Strengthened My Wikimedia Journey

When I received the news that I had been selected for the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme (WAMP) Cohort 1, I was excited about the opportunity to learn from experienced Wikimedians and improve my contributions to the Wikimedia movement. Although I had already been contributing to Wikimedia projects and participating in community activities, I believed there was still much more to learn. Looking back, joining the programme was one of the best decisions I have made on my Wikimedia journey.

The Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme is a three-month capacity-building initiative designed to equip Wikimedians with practical skills in contributing to Wikipedia and Wikidata while increasing the visibility of African academics and scientists across Wikimedia projects. Through structured training sessions, practical assignments, and continuous mentorship, I gained valuable knowledge and hands-on experience, strengthening my editing skills.

Putting my skills into practice

On Wikipedia, I created the article Rukudzo Murapa, ensuring that it was well-structured, properly referenced, and met Wikipedia’s content guidelines. On Wikidata, I created and developed several items, including:

Working on these contributions strengthened my skills in researching reliable sources, creating encyclopedic content, adding structured data, and understanding how Wikipedia and Wikidata complement each other in making knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

Challenges and support

I encountered challenges while learning new concepts and tools on both Wikipedia and Wikidata. Some tasks were unfamiliar at first, but I viewed them as opportunities to learn rather than obstacles.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the programme was the support from the mentors. They were approachable, patient, and always willing to help whenever I had questions or faced difficulties. Their guidance made complex concepts easier to understand and gave me the confidence to continue improving my skills. Even after the programme, they have remained available to offer support whenever needed, which reflects the strong mentorship and sense of community the programme has built.

Looking Ahead

Completing the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme is not the end of my learning journey. Instead, it marks the beginning of a new phase where I can apply the knowledge I have gained to make more meaningful contributions to the Wikimedia movement. This mentorship has strengthened my ability to create high-quality Wikimedia content and contribute more effectively to future campaigns. It has also inspired me to share my knowledge with new editors and promote the documentation of African knowledge across Wikimedia projects.

I am grateful to the organisers, mentors, and fellow participants who made this programme a memorable experience. Their dedication to building the capacity of African Wikimedians underscores the importance of mentorship in fostering a stronger, more sustainable Wikimedia community.

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