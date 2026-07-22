Wikimania 2026: Defining a moment of change

With more than 3,000* registered participants – 1,200 in Paris and nearly 2,000 online – this year’s Wikimania attendees have over 150 million edits across all Wikimedia wikis globally. Amongst in-person attendees, all regions are represented, with about two-thirds from outside northern and western Europe. Just over one-third (34%) are under the age of 35.

A mop and a knighthood

The pre-conference day kicked off with gatherings around many different topics including the second-ever Users with Extended Rights pre-conference.

More than a quarter of the registered in-person attendees (26%) at this year’s Wikimania are users with extended rights. Highlights of the pre-conference included the first-ever in-person “knighting” of a recent Administrator by a Bureaucrat. Rather than being knighted with a sword, the admin was knighted with Moppy – the official mascot of the Users with Extended Rights.

AI becomes the first web interface

Day 1 got off to a running start with twin sessions asking, “If AI becomes the first web interface, how can the Wikimedia movement adapt?”

A common theme that emerged throughout was that the proliferation of AI content has made Wikimedia content more vital, but less visible. Lane Becker of Wikimedia Enterprise said the opportunity is for the movement to “be a beacon” that provides “accuracy, verifiability, nuance…all the things that are very necessary and very human that a machine that averages everything out removes”.

Many speakers pointed out that the flaws and imperfections of Wikipedia were core to its strength. While LLMs can mislead users by giving the appearance of authority and certainty, the Wikimedia movement is constantly questioning and pushing for improvement.

User:Chaotic Enby suggested that readers fatigued by AI slop and AI bias will seek to verify information – and find motivation in creating sources of knowledge based on trust.

An out-of-this-world Wikimedians of the Year

The amazing Wikimania Core Organizing Team welcomed everyone to Paris at the opening ceremony. The attendees and winners received an out-of-this-world message from French astronaut Sophie Adenot wishing Wikipedians well from the International Space Station.

We also found out this year’s Wikimedians of the Year. Congratulations!

The Wikimedian of the Year: Jules*

Honorable mention: Mari Avetisyan

Wikimedia Laureate: Dreamyshade

Wikimedia Laureate: Barkeep49

Community Connector: Chlod

Honorable mention: Hijiri

*Final numbers to be confirmed post-event.

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