Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 13

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on July 3. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Annual Goals Progress on Engage

See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia

Annual Goals Progress on Protect

See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog

Advocacy : China again blocks the Wikimedia Foundation as a permanent observer to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

: China again blocks the Wikimedia Foundation as a permanent observer to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). UK Online Safety Act : Ofcom, the United Kingdom’s Office of Communications, announced that Wikipedia is not designated as a Category 1 service under the Online Safety Act (OSA). This is an important and welcomed outcome as a Category 1 designation could have included privacy and safety risks to our global community of volunteers.

: Ofcom, the United Kingdom’s Office of Communications, announced that Wikipedia is not designated as a Category 1 service under the Online Safety Act (OSA). This is an important and welcomed outcome as a Category 1 designation could have included privacy and safety risks to our global community of volunteers. UN Open Source Week edit-a-thon : Volunteers created 60 new Wikipedia articles and made nearly 700 updates to improve Wikipedia’s coverage of UN and open source topics at the second UN Open Source Week edit-a-thon co-hosted by Wikimedia Foundation.

: Volunteers created 60 new Wikipedia articles and made nearly 700 updates to improve Wikipedia’s coverage of UN and open source topics at the second UN Open Source Week edit-a-thon co-hosted by Wikimedia Foundation. “Don’t Blink”: The latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values.

Annual Goals Progress on Reach

See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers

“A Wiki Minute” videos : New videos are added to the series answering some of the most common questions such as “Do you still need Wikipedia when AI can answer anything?” and “Does Wikipedia push a political agenda?”.

: New videos are added to the series answering some of the most common questions such as “Do you still need Wikipedia when AI can answer anything?” and “Does Wikipedia push a political agenda?”. Wikipedia 25 brand collaboration in Indonesia: On 4 July, the Jakarta-based street wear company Ageless Galaxy launched a Wikipedia 25 collection, the first ever Wikipedia Brand Collaboration in Asia. The apparel collection featured hats, t-shirts, and a jigsaw puzzle cardigan. Wikimedians in Indonesia joined Ageless Galaxy for a launch party.

Other updates

Leadership : Reflections on 15 years at Wikimedia Foundation and a new chapter.

: Reflections on 15 years at Wikimedia Foundation and a new chapter. Enterprise: GNOMI Partners with Wikimedia Enterprise to Bring Trusted Human Knowledge to Its AI News Agent.

Board and Board committee updates

See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter

Board Elections Eligibility: There are new proposed eligibility criteria for standing as a candidate in Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees election now available for feedback. The requirements are more specific and detailed than in years past, to both inform the community of what the Board needs and to create multiple pathways to the Board for Wikimedians.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

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