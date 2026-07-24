Grateful and Growing: Reflecting on My Wiki Afrodemics Fellowship, Pilot Cohort

When the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme kicked off in March 2026, I knew I was stepping into something special, what started as a curiosity to learn more about Wikimedia projects has turned into a transformative journey that has completely reshaped how I contribute to free knowledge.

The Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme assembled 20 passionate participants from underrepresented African countries, super proud to be one of the selected participants from the pool of over 300 applicants. This project empower fellows through structured training sessions, hands-on editing, and collaborative activities across Wikipedia, Wikidata, and other Wikipedia sister projects. Being part of this diverse community of learners was inspiring, we came from different countries, spoke different languages, but shared a common mission.

Wiki afrodemics and mentorships programme mentees

Enhancing My Wikidata Skills

A personal highlight of this programme was the significant improvement in my Wikidata editing skills, made possible through the exceptional facilitation of my favourite mentor, David Partey. While I was already familiar with Wikidata , Ialways believe there’s more to improve on; structured data requires a distinct mindset and technical approach.

David’s training sessions were invaluable. He broke down complex concepts like creating new items, adding statements with reliable references, and querying data from the Wikidata platform. His patient and structured approach demystified Wikidata, turning it from a daunting database into an intuitive and powerful tool for enhancing the visibility of African academics.

Under his guidance, I learned not just how to edit Wikidata, but why it matters. I now understand how to;

Add meaningful statements with reliable references

Connect Wikidata to Wikipedia articles and Wikimedia Commons files

Use Wikidata to make African academics more visible online.

This newfound proficiency has made me a more confident and well-rounded editor, capable of contributing meaningfully across multiple Wikimedia projects. Today, I can confidently say that my Wikidata editing skills have improved tremendously, and I owe so much of that growth to David’s exceptional facilitation.

The sessions facilitated by other mentors were equally impactful. Each mentor brought unique expertise and perspectives, and I soaked up every bit of knowledge they shared. The collaborative atmosphere, the peer feedback, and the sense of community made learning feel less like a classroom and more like a family gathering.

Up next!

As this maiden Cohort wraps up, I am filled with so much gratitude for the mentors who invested their time and expertise in us, for the facilitator who believed in this vision, and for my fellow fellows who made this journey so memorable.

The Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme has shown me that mentorship is not just about receiving, it is about growing, connecting, and ultimately giving back. I am leaving this programme as a Wikipedian, a more knowledgeable Wikidata contributor, and a passionate advocate for free knowledge in Africa.

I cannot wait to apply everything I have learned and to contribute to future cohorts, this time, not as a fellow, but as someone who can support and inspire others just as I was supported and inspired.

Thank you, Wiki Afrodemics, for this life-changing opportunity. This is just the beginning of my journey.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation