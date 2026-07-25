We create the first master class on access to knowledge and open technology in collaboration with National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM.

Access to knowledge and culture is an area of constant tension, development, and criticism. The mission of bringing knowledge for all people is a shared goal of both the global free knowledge movement and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). For this reason, and for the first time across the globe, we will explore from a formal perspective and the university context the historical trajectory, current and future perspectives, and the main lines of study regarding these phenomena for the entire university community, in a formal learning opportunity with curricular value and equivalent academic credit.



Through the National Autonomous University of Mexico, specifically the school of pedagogy within the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, and Wikimedia Mexico, we are presenting the course Free Knowledge and Digital Technologies, the result of years of work, reflection, and collaboration with IISUE and Wikimedia Mexico.

This course is aimed at students in the School of Education within the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, however, the Master Class: Teachers of the Spanish Exile, it is open for the entire student of the largest university in Ibero-America, with the aim of providing them with a critical introduction to the numerous digital ecosystems that influence the production, dissemination, and access to knowledge.

The purpose of this class goes beyond simply to provide a conventional review of topics such as culture, free knowledge, and hacktivism, but above all to explore how large corporations, through their control of the current internet and its automated systems, are irreversibly changing the ways in which we learn and understand the world today.

Beginning in August 2026, over the course of 16 weeks, the master class will address topics such as education from a free perspective, the historical relationship between capitalism, development, and the control of knowledge, and a critical analysis of the reasons why individuals and social groups are being excluded from these conversations due to various branches.

The course will also examine the ethical and political implications of digital technologies, as well as how individuals, projects, and initiatives are proposing alternatives to automated systems and corporate algorithms.



All of this will be explored with Wikipedia and the Wikimedia projects, key players in the free and open internet of the contemporary era as a starting point.

In addition to the personal pedagogical impact, the course will conclude with an activity focused on the collective construction of knowledge. In other words, each participant will complete a task that will take the form of an educational project available to the public.



We want this class be a practical course, so participants will be able to propose the design and implementation of educational projects that integrate what they’ve learned with tools such as free licenses, collaborative platforms, and Open Educational Resources.

From Wikimedia Mexico, we celebrate that this master class marks the formal creation of a course within a UNAM school -an unprecedented effort and a first for the global community- specifically designed to foster dialogue and sharing about the world of free knowledge and culture.



We look forward to welcoming you in August as we begin this journey together!

For more information about the course, please consult this link.









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