Celebrating Wikipedia 25 in Kuwait: A Milestone for Community and Open Knowledge

On 27 June 2026, the Wikimedians of Kuwait User Group brought together contributors, partners, and newcomers to celebrate Wikipedia 25 in Kuwait, marking a quarter century since the launch of Wikipedia and the beginning of one of the world’s most influential collaborative knowledge projects.

As part of the global Wikipedia 25 campaign in Kuwait, the event highlighted the achievements of the Wikimedia movement while creating space for new voices to engage with the mission of making knowledge freely accessible to everyone. The program welcomed participants from diverse backgrounds, many of whom were attending their first Wikimedia event. Through interactive presentations and discussions, attendees were introduced to Wikipedia’s collaborative editing model, the broader Wikimedia movement, and the principles that guide the creation of reliable, openly licensed knowledge. Experienced community members shared their personal journeys as volunteers, demonstrating how individual contributions can collectively shape one of the world’s most widely used educational resources.

Beyond introducing Wikipedia editing, the event emphasized the importance of digital literacy and responsible participation in online communities. A dedicated session explored digital safety practices, equipping participants with practical guidance on protecting personal information, recognizing misinformation, and engaging constructively in open digital spaces.

The anniversary gathering also served as a platform for strengthening relationships within Kuwait’s Wikimedia community. Participants exchanged ideas, discussed future collaborations, and explored opportunities to expand outreach activities that encourage broader public engagement with Wikimedia projects. Informal networking sessions created an environment where experienced volunteers could mentor aspiring contributors and inspire continued involvement in the movement.

A highlight of the celebration was the ceremonial cutting of the Wikipedia 25 anniversary cake, followed by a commemorative group photograph that captured the shared enthusiasm of participants.

For the Wikimedians of Kuwait User Group, the celebration represented more than an anniversary. It marked another step in building a sustainable local community of contributors, supporting new editors, and strengthening partnerships that advance Wikimedia’s vision of a world in which every person can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.

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