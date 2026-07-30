African & Proud Presents Culture Connect Africa 2026 Celebrating African Heritage Through Open Knowledge and Cross-Border Collaboration

On 7 March 2026, African & Proud officially launched Culture Connect 2026 a cultural initiative designed to celebrate Africa’s rich diversity while promoting cultural preservation through Wikimedia projects and open knowledge platforms.

The virtual launch event brought together participants, cultural enthusiasts, and Wikimedia contributors from across Africa to explore the role of culture in shaping identity, fostering community connections, and strengthening continental collaboration. Under the theme of African Festivals, African Cuisine, African Film & Cinema, and Wikivoyage, the initiative seeks to document and amplify African stories that are often underrepresented online.

Strengthening Partnerships Across Africa

Launch for the culture connect 2026

A major highlight of the launch was the introduction of strategic partners supporting the initiative. African&Proud reaffirmed its collaboration with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, a community dedicated to promoting Wikimedia projects in the Dagbani language and supporting other indigenous languages in the region.

The event also welcomed participation from the Global WikiEducation Initiative (GWEI) in Tanzania, an education-focused movement committed to integrating Wikimedia projects and open knowledge resources into educational systems. Their involvement marks an important step toward expanding Culture Connect Africa beyond Nigeria and fostering stronger regional cooperation across African Wikimedia communities.

Prior to the public launch, organizers held a series of planning and partnership meetings with representatives from Tanzania and existing partners to discuss the long-term sustainability of the initiative, knowledge-sharing opportunities, and future collaborative activities.

Culture Connect Africa 2026 is more than a cultural awareness campaign. The initiative leverages Wikimedia platforms as tools for documenting and preserving African heritage through collaborative editing, training programs, edit-a-thons, and community engagement activities.

Notable Contributions from the Contest

As part of the launch activities, participants contributed to improving the representation of African film and cinema on Wikipedia through article creation and enhancement efforts.

Among the notable articles developed during the contest were:

These contributions helped expand information about African cinema and storytelling on Wikipedia while supporting the initiative’s broader goal of ensuring African narratives are documented and accessible to global audiences.

Looking Ahead

Culture Connect Africa 2026 will focus its activities across Ghana, Tanzania, and Nigeria, creating opportunities for cultural exchange, community engagement, and knowledge sharing. Future activities will include thematic campaigns, trainings, edit-a-thons, and partnerships that highlight African festivals, cuisines, films, travel destinations, and other aspects of cultural heritage.

The session recordings are available here. . If you wish to become an active member of our community, please take a moment to complete the registration form. For those who may want to join our WhatsApp Community, you can do so here.



Let’s work together to bridge the gap in information about Africa on Wikipedia and sister projects. Together, let’s make African culture more visible by editing one article at a time!

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