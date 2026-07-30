Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026: How our global community documented Islamic culture this year

We are super happy to share the final results and stories from Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026. This year, our campaign grew bigger than ever, engaging volunteers across South Asia, ESEAP, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa, CEECA, Europe, and the Americas.

Gumeno village’s traditional iftar of chicken kolak, Indonesia by Mumun96

Duty and Devotion: praying on deck of a ship, Bangladesh by Abdul Kaium Tito

A Truly Global Effort

In 2026, the campaign saw remarkable participation. We had 557 participants joining from 36 countries, including contributors from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria, and many others. Through both online and offline events, such as edit-a-thons, workshops, and Iftar gatherings, volunteers shared local stories that enrich Wikipedia and its sister projects.

More than 460 active editors and 97 organizers supported the activities. Together, they created and improved 8,986 Wikipedia articles. Wikimedia Commons also received a huge boost with 5,607 images uploaded. Because we love structured data, We are very happy to announce that we created 536 new Wikidata items. This means hundreds of cultural heritage sites and historical figures now have their own Q-ids and proper data.

Empowering Communities and Building Skills

Beyond content creation, the campaign helped local communities grow and build skills. For example, in Uganda, the team hosted a community Iftar dinner at Zebra Boxing Club with 200 people, combining local street cleanups with photo documentation of local Eid celebrations. In Egypt, the edit-a-thon inspired a new sustainable project called the Islamic Cairo Documentation Project to document local monuments.

In Tatar Wikipedia, we saw a very interesting competition. A young biologist from Moscow, Dina Abdullina, wrote articless! Also in Uzbekistan, organizers led photo walks to the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent. This approach helps reduce knowledge gaps and promotes cultural diversity across our movement.

Celebrating Success

To honor the efforts of our contributors, we announced our global winners. For the article writing competition, Tahir697 from Urdu Wikipedia took the 1st prize with 1,360 articles. Tuhin (Bangla Wikipedia) took 2nd prize with 916 articles, and Mishary94 (Arabic Wikipedia) took 3rd with 691 articles.

In the Wikimedia Commons photo competition, Mumun96 from Indonesia won 1st prize for a beautiful photo of Gumeno village’s traditional iftar. Abdul Kaium Tito from Bangladesh won 2nd prize for capturing a prayer on a ship deck, and Thie Abdoul from Guinea won 3rd prize for a photo of a young girl reading the holy Qur’an.

Panpanchik, a winner from Uzbek Wikipedia, said it best: “What matters most is not winning, but making the effort to contribute. Think about how the article you write can help people gain accurate information about Islam… you are contributing to free knowledge.”

Looking Forward

The success of Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026 shows the power of collaborative knowledge projects. Plans are already underway to expand the campaign in 2027. We learned from our participants that new photographers still struggle with the Commons Upload Wizard and copyright rules. Next year, we will try to provide better guides and give small microgrants to local organizers so they can easily run physical events.

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