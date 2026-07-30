Wiki X K-pop: K-popping with Wiktionary

K-pop has been a global force that reshapes societal norms by leveraging the immense collective power of its international fandoms. It serves as the primary driver of “Hallyu” (Korean Wave), influencing global trends and economies through pop culture.

On 4th April 2026, the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia (Wikimedia CUG Malaysia) successfully collaborated with Babymons7erMY, the Malaysian fanbase for Babymonster, to host a commemorative cupsleeve event for the K-pop girl group’s 2nd debut anniversary. The event transformed a cafe in Kuala Lumpur into a dedicated hub for fans to honor the group’s milestone while learning about the importance of documenting pop culture.

Attendees immersed themselves in a space adorned with curated decorations and an extensive display of albums and rare merchandise, all set to a soundtrack of the group’s discography. The afternoon offered a prime opportunity for “Monstiez“, the official name for the fandom, to connect over shared interests, collect fan-made anniversary freebies, and celebrate the collective growth of the fandom in a festive, community-driven atmosphere.

Fans gather at Ben Gong’s Tea & Dessert in LaLaport BBCC, Kuala Lumpur celebrating Babymonster’s 2nd debut anniversary (Qhairy, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Wikimedia CUG Malaysia added an educational and interactive dimension to the Wiki x K-pop 2026 event by organizing a specialized Wiktionary competition where fans were guided on how to contribute Korean nouns, verbs, and adjectives into Malay Wiktionary as part of the ongoing Wikimedia Korea-Malaysia Friendship campaign. To incentivize these contributions, official Babymonster merchandise were offered as prizes for the top contributors based on their ranking, offering Monstiez a unique way to support their favorite group while simultaneously helping to expand the linguistic database on Malay Wiktionary.

IIUM Wikimedia Club member teaching participants on how to add lemma entries into Malay Wiktionary (Qhairy, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Members from Wikimedia CUG Malaysia and IIUM Wikimedia Club were on-site to provide one-on-one guidance, helping participants navigate the technical aspects of Malay Wiktionary and ensure their entries met the required standards. The competition saw an enthusiastic turnout of around 25 participants and generated over 400 new Korean entries in Malay Wiktionary, creating a surge of contemporary Korean-to-Malay lemmas. The event demonstrated how niche interests like K-pop fandoms can be a drive for community-driven knowledge. By documenting Korean vocabulary into Malay Wiktionary, participants provided a valuable resource for Malay speakers to understand Korean language and culture more deeply, making Malay Wiktionary a more vibrant and comprehensive online dictionary for everyone.

Wikimedia CUG Malaysia community group photo (Qhairy, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Overall, this event successfully demonstrated the synergy between digital volunteerism and community passion by celebrating K-pop artists through an educational lens. It transformed a standard cupsleeve event into a productive knowledge-sharing session. This collaborative effort not only enriched the Malay Wiktionary with new lemma entries, but also introduced a new demographic to the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Potential future collaborations could expand beyond Wiktionary into other Wikimedia projects. By continuing to gamify contributions on Wikimedia projects with themed incentives, Wikimedia CUG Malaysia can cultivate a consistent, long-term pool of volunteer editors. Ultimately, this event serves as a blueprint for how digital literacy can be integrated with popular culture.

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