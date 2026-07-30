Wikimania Paris 2026: what I took away from the WikiWomen+ summit

On July 21, 2026, via the Eventyay platform, I had the opportunity to remotely attend part of the pre-conference for the WikiWomen+ Summit. Some of the discussions focused on ways to combat gender inequality within Wikimedia projects.



During the live-streamed WikiWomen+ Summit, global participants engaged in a lively chat room discussion. They discussed technical challenges content creation and community representation. Uganda, Spain, Nigeria, Bolivia and other countries all had strong and active representation. Attendees greeted each other and praised key presentations including information on the upcoming Celebrate Women initiative.

Despite technical issues like video and audio streams, members actively shared resources links LinkedIn profiles and contact details to foster collaboration. The conversation covered important topics like integrating more African languages like Hausa to address content gaps, using Wikipedia in school curricula to bridge the gender gap and concerns about AI-generated search impacting site traffic and reliability. Playful banter about event merchandise, tea breaks and mobile app features feed kept the session vibrant. The session ended with users completing feedback surveys and expressing enthusiasm for future events.

Below are some conversations I captured during the event:

Screenshot of a slide by April

Screenshot of the overview of Wiki Gender Stats tool

Screenshot of a slide

Screenshot of the comment of an online participant

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the speakers at today’s event, as well as the other online participants, whose comments were also very interesting.

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