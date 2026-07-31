Dagaare Wikimedians Community Trains Student Teachers on Wikipedia Editing

On Friday, 17 July 2026, Dagaare Wikimedians Community successful organized a training session at Ajumako Campus, aimed at strengthening the editing skills of Volunteer editors and deepening their understanding of Wikipedia contributions.

Wikipedia training workshop

The session brought together both new and old editors who are passionate about promoting Dagaare language and preserving indigenous knowledge through digital platforms like Wikipedia

The training began with Vision L1 a team lead, who took participants through the Dagaare Wikipedia Interface features, how to create account for new participants, login and logout, how to improve already existing articles, and how to create articles at fresh. He also took them through how to organize content clearly to enhance readability by creating paragraphs, headend, sub headend, and interlinks. Participants were guided through practical demonstrations, enabling them to apply these techniques in real-time.

Wikipiideɛ editing training

Following this Eric Gangman an active editor for Dagaare community led an engaging hands-on session focused on adding reliable references and citations, and uploading of relevant images to enrich content. He added the importance of verifiability and credibility in Wikipedia editing, encouraging participants to use reliable sources when contributing.

Wikipiideɛ training session

Looking Ahead

The Dagaare Wikimedians Community is organizing a two Week Edit-A-Thon for students teachers at Ajumako Campus to bust their newly acquired skills in practical setting. It’s also aimed at promoting and preserving Dagaare articles and culture on Wikipedia. The two weeks Edit-a-thon contest dashboard link is here. The contest will end on 4 August, 2026. These are some of the articles that were used for demonstration during the training session; Ghana, Papu, Bɔl ŋmɛ and Dagaare bobo yeltarre. Here is the article list for participants.

Wikipiideɛ editing session

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