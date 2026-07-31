From Planning to Participation: Coordinating the “Beyond Wikipedia: Exploring the Wikimedia Projects” Campaign

Nubel Bariloe

Free knowledge extends far beyond Wikipedia. While Wikipedia is the world’s largest encyclopedia, the Wikimedia movement is powered by a family of projects that preserve culture, support education, structure open data, and make knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

To introduce more people in Rivers State and beyond to these opportunities, the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria – Rivers Network organized Beyond Wikipedia: Exploring the Wikimedia Projects, a week-long hybrid learning campaign that combined Seven days of virtual training with a physical community meetup.

As the project coordinator, I had the privilege of managing the entire program—from planning and facilitator selection to participant engagement and session coordination. The experience demonstrated that successful Wikimedia programs are built on thoughtful planning, effective communication, and collaboration.

Planning the Campaign

Planning began two months before the first session.

A call for facilitators had already attracted experienced Wikimedians interested in leading different Wikimedia project sessions. After reviewing the applications, facilitators were selected based on their expertise, experience with the assigned Wikimedia project, and ability to deliver engaging learning sessions.

Beyond Wikipedia training flyer Day 1

Each facilitator was assigned a specific Wikimedia project to present:

With the facilitators confirmed, I proceeded to coordinate the remaining aspects of the project, including:

Creating the Meta-Wiki event page

Developing the training schedule

Assigning moderators to each virtual session

Coordinating promotional materials

Supporting registration and participant onboarding

Scheduling reminders and follow-up communications

Having dedicated moderators for every session ensured that facilitators could focus entirely on teaching while moderators handled participant engagement, attendance, technical support, and questions.

A Week of Learning Across Wikimedia Projects

beyond wikipedia flyer

The virtual training ran from Tuesday through Monday, with participants joining every evening to explore a different Wikimedia project.

Each session introduced participants to a unique platform within the Wikimedia ecosystem, demonstrating how every project contributes to preserving and sharing free knowledge.

Participants learned:

how Wikiquote preserves notable quotations;

how Wikidata structures open knowledge for global reuse;

how Wikiversity supports collaborative learning;

how Wikimedia Diff documents stories from the Wikimedia movement;

how Wikimedia Commons hosts freely licensed media;

how Wikisource preserves historical and literary texts; and

how Wikipedia continues to grow through collaborative editing.

The diversity of the sessions helped participants understand that contributing to Wikimedia goes beyond writing encyclopedia articles.

Keeping Participants Engaged

One of the most important responsibilities throughout the campaign was maintaining consistent communication.

Before every session, I sent reminder messages to both facilitators and registered participants to ensure everyone was prepared.

After each session, participants received appreciation messages thanking them for attending while also reminding them about the following day’s training. This simple routine significantly improved attendance throughout the week and helped maintain enthusiasm across multiple consecutive sessions.

Facilitators were equally supported with reminders, ensuring presentations, meeting links, and logistics were ready before each session began.

Consistent communication became one of the project’s strongest engagement strategies.

The Physical Community Meetup

Beyond wikipedia Physical event

After completing the virtual sessions, participants gathered for a physical meetup that provided an opportunity to strengthen community connections beyond the online classroom.

The meetup featured:

networking among participants;

interactive Wikimedia games and activities;

discussions about contributing to Wikimedia projects;

collaborative learning; and

opportunities for participants to connect with experienced Wikimedians.

The in-person gathering reinforced relationships that had developed during the virtual sessions and demonstrated the value of combining online learning with community engagement.

Lessons Learned

Beyond Wikipedia Group Picture

Coordinating this campaign reinforced several important lessons about organizing Wikimedia events.

Early planning made it easier to coordinate multiple facilitators and moderators without scheduling conflicts.

Assigning dedicated moderators improved the quality of each session by allowing facilitators to focus entirely on training.

Most importantly, regular communication with participants and facilitators significantly increased engagement and attendance throughout the program.

These small but consistent actions contributed to creating a smooth learning experience for everyone involved.

Looking Ahead

The Beyond Wikipedia: Exploring the Wikimedia Projects campaign introduced participants to the broader Wikimedia ecosystem and encouraged them to see themselves as contributors to free knowledge in many different ways.

Beyond the number of sessions delivered, the project helped participants discover new avenues for contribution, build confidence in engaging with Wikimedia platforms, and connect with a growing local Wikimedia community.

As the Wikimedia movement continues to expand across Nigeria, initiatives like this remain essential for introducing new contributors, strengthening local communities, and ensuring that free knowledge continues to grow through collaboration.

The success of this campaign reflects what is possible when careful planning, committed volunteers, dedicated facilitators, and an engaged community come together with a shared vision of making knowledge freely accessible to all.

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