Total solar eclipse of 2026: a unique experience that Spain  will be able to enjoy and share 

On 12 August 2026, Spain will be at the centre of one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena: a total solar eclipse. For a few minutes, the Moon will completely cover the Sun and transform the light, the landscape and our perception of our surroundings, offering an unforgettable experience.

Álex Mendiolagoitia from the Spanish Federation of Astronomical Associations (FAAE) explains what makes this phenomenon so special, how it will unfold, and what recommendations to bear in mind to enjoy it safely.

We at Wikimedia Spain also invite everyone documenting this event to share their images on Wikimedia Commons, thereby helping to preserve and disseminate this historic moment as part of free knowledge.

An exceptional astronomical phenomenon

A total solar eclipse is, quite simply, the greatest and most spectacular celestial phenomenon we can observe in our skies. It is a unique experience that leaves no one unmoved and reminds us of our place in the universe.

On 12 August 2026, the Moon’s shadow will pass over part of Spain, offering the chance to witness how our surroundings change for a few minutes.

This is what the total solar eclipse will be like

At around half past seven in the evening, the Moon will begin to cover the Sun. At first, it will be barely noticeable, unless observed using approved eclipse glasses or safe projection methods.

As the Moon moves across the Sun, the ambient light will dim and the landscape will gradually change until the most eagerly awaited moment arrives: totality.

At around half past eight, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, daylight will disappear and it will be possible to see the solar corona – that silvery halo surrounding the Moon’s dark silhouette. Some bright stars and planets may also become visible in the sky.

During those moments, the surroundings take on an extraordinary atmosphere: the colours of the horizon change, the brightness dims, and many people experience a deeply moving moment.

As Mendiolagoitia explains: ‘And what about people? They shout, cry, jump, hug each other…’.

After a few minutes, sunlight will reappear and it will be necessary to put the protective glasses back on. Gradually, the surroundings will return to normal.

Where to spot it and basic tips

One of the distinctive features of the 2026 eclipse is that totality will occur with the Sun very low on the horizon, particularly the further east we are.

For this reason, the FAAE recommends choosing viewing locations in advance that have a clear horizon, free from any obstacles that might obstruct the view of the phenomenon.

To view the eclipse safely, it is essential to wear approved solar eclipse glasses during the partial phases. Only during the brief moments of totality will it be possible to remove them to view the solar corona.

As soon as the first glimmer of light reappears, you must put them back on.

Photographing the eclipse: experience it first, capture it later

For those watching a total solar eclipse for the first time, the FAAE recommends making the most of the experience.

Photographs are a very precious memento, but the intensity of the moment can mean that you miss out on part of the experience if you’re focused solely on your camera. A simple alternative is to place a mobile phone on a tripod, pointing at the eclipse, to record the phenomenon and enjoy the moment without having to constantly worry about taking photos.

Share your photos on Wikimedia Commons

At Wikimedia Spain, we encourage everyone who takes photographs of the eclipse to share their images on Wikimedia Commons, the free knowledge multimedia repository that brings together photographs, videos and other files used on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

Sharing these images will enable us to document the eclipse from different locations across Spain and create a collective visual archive of this exceptional astronomical event.

To help organise the photographs, we recommend adding them to the following category:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Solar_eclipse_of_2026_August_12_in_Spain

We’ve also provided a tutorial on how to upload images to Wikimedia Commons, so that you can share your photographs and help expand this collective visual archive:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tutoriales_WMCL_-_Subir_archivos_multimedia.webm

Remember that it’s important to add information about the image, such as where it was taken, the date, the approximate time and any other details that help to put it into context.

An eclipse to experience and share

The total solar eclipse of 2026 will be an opportunity to look up at the sky and share a collective experience. The FAAE and Wikimedia Spain encourage you to enjoy it safely and to help preserve its memory through images that are accessible to everyone.

Every photograph taken from a different location will help to build a collective record of this unique astronomical event.

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