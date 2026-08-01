Six Months of Growth and Leadership with Africa Wiki Women

When I received the email announcing that I had been selected as a fellow for the third cohort Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship Program, I was excited to begin the journey. I was assigned to the Communications Department, a role I felt confident about because I was already managing social media accounts for an NGO where I volunteer. I believed I had a good understanding of social media management, but this fellowship quickly showed me there was still so much to learn.

Over the past six months, I have grown in ways I did not expect. The fellowship challenged me to think beyond creating posts and managing platforms. It helped me strengthen my communication skills, improve my approach to social media management, and understand the importance of strategic communication within a global community.

As a Communications Assistant, I gained hands-on experience in brainstorming content ideas, developing content calendars, collecting publicity materials, scheduling social media posts, engaging with community members, moderating a Wikipedia training session, co-authoring blog documentation (AfricaWikiWomen francophone coordinator and International Women’s Day celebration), developing promotional content for campaigns and events including (IWD virtual launch and Africa Wiki Women EditHer Contest) and contributing to various Wikimedia projects. I also had the opportunity to coordinate communication activities within my team, ensuring tasks were completed on time and supporting team members whenever necessary.

Working alongside my Pascaline Head of Department and fellow team members taught me valuable lessons in patience, adaptability, and leadership. There were times when coordinating with people across different African countries was challenging because of varying time zones, work styles, and occasional communication delays. Despite these challenges, we remained focused on meeting deadlines and supporting one another. I learned that effective teamwork often means stepping in to help when someone is unavailable and finding solutions rather than dwelling on obstacles. These experiences strengthened my ability to collaborate remotely, lead with empathy, and work effectively with diverse teams.

One of the most rewarding parts of the fellowship was my introduction to the Wikimedia movement. Before joining the program, I knew very little about Wikipedia and had never considered contributing to it. Through the training sessions, I learned how to contribute to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, and I gained a deeper appreciation for the impact these platforms have in making knowledge freely accessible. It reminded me that we often overlook the value of things we have never had the opportunity to explore.

A particularly memorable moment for me was being recognized as the Outstanding Fellow in the Communications Department. It was an encouraging reminder that consistency, commitment, and a willingness to learn do not go unnoticed.

None of this would have been possible without the guidance and support of my mentors. They were always willing to offer direction whenever I encountered challenges, encouraged me to keep improving, and created an environment where learning was continuous. Their mentorship made a lasting impact on my growth throughout the fellowship.

As this chapter comes to an end, I leave with more than just new skills. I leave with greater confidence, meaningful connections, and experiences that have shaped both my personal and professional growth. Africa Wiki Women has provided a strong foundation that I will continue to build on as I pursue new opportunities, and I am grateful for every lesson, challenge, and milestone along the way.

I highly recommend this mentorship programme to anyone one reading this and you can learn more about the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship Program on Meta-wiki.



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