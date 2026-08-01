The Pencil Is Back in the Hands of the Nawat: The Monumental Launch of Wikiamachti, the Nawat Wikipedia of El Salvador.

A Historic Milestone of Cultural Resistance and Linguistic Sovereignty

For centuries, the history and documentation of the Nawat language of El Salvador were confined to the perspective of foreign researchers and academics. Indigenous communities were studied, but rarely allowed to own their own narratives.

Today, that historical gap has been closed forever. This February 21, on International Mother Language Day, the Nawat Wikipedia of El Salvador (Wikiamachti) was officially launched independently outside the Wikimedia Incubator. This epic achievement not only marks the opening of a new edition of the free encyclopedia, but also represents a supreme act of historical justice: the pencil has definitively returned to the hands of the Nawat people.

Official launch of Wikiamachti in El Salvador.

Photo on Wikimedia Commons — License CC BY-SA 4.0

From 200 Speakers to a Wave of Community Resurgence

In 2007, sociolinguistic assessments in El Salvador projected a bleak outlook: fewer than 200 native Nawat speakers remained in the entire national territory, and the language was considered to be on the brink of extinction.

However, through the tireless work of the community school, training programs, and revitalization led directly from the communities, the scenario has transformed radically. By 2024, community census and networks recorded 1,135 speakers, reflecting an unprecedented cultural awakening in Central America’s recent history.

What was once documented from the outside is now written from within. The project, whose encyclopedic writing process actively began in 2023, has proven that Indigenous languages are not relics of the past, but living tools for the present and future.

Community members gathered during the project presentation.

Photo on Wikimedia Commons — License CC BY-SA 4.0

A Web Address Under Protest: The Fight for Our Own Name

Although the official launch is a source of immense pride, the community does not stop its critical advocacy. Currently, the official domain for the encyclopedia has been assigned as ppl.wikipedia.org.

This URL corresponds to the international ISO 639-3 code historically registered as “ppl” for the term “Pipil”. For communities and native speakers in El Salvador, the use of this term has been historically pejorative and inaccurate, imposing an external label onto the self-identified Nawat language.

Despite this technical limitation imposed by international language encoding standards, the community remains steadfast in resistance and advocacy. The future goal is to carry out the necessary efforts to change the ISO code or adapt the official URL so that the digital space reflects the dignity and precision of the name given by the community to its own language.

A Community of Over 150 Wikimedians in Constant Growth

This achievement is not a coincidence, but the collective effort of more than 150 active Wikimedians who form the community. To ensure the sustainability of free knowledge in Nawat, a continuous training model is maintained: every three months, new groups of editors, translators, and contributors are trained.

This process is comprehensively coordinated by native speaker, Nawat language specialist, and cultural identity advocate Héctor Martínez (user: TimumachtikanNawat ), in close alliance with community elders like Nantzin Sixta Pérez García, local teachers, and young digital activists.

“For generations, we were told that our language was not fit for science, technology, or an encyclopedia. Today, we prove that in Nawat, we can document geography, history, biology, and the universal knowledge of humanity.”

Community participation and intergenerational transmission of knowledge.

Photo on Wikimedia Commons — License CC BY-SA 4.0

Setting Sights on the Next Big Goal: The Nawat Wiktionary

The launch of Wikiamachti is only the beginning of an era of digital expansion. The community is already focused on its next major milestone: the consolidation and official launch of the Nawat Wiktionary (Wikitaketzalis), an essential lexical repository designed to preserve the semantic richness of the language for future generations.

Within the framework of the UNESCO International Decade of Indigenous Languages, the community of Nawat Wikimedians of El Salvador sends a powerful message to the global movement: endangered languages do not need sympathy; they need spaces, tools, and the restoration of their right to tell their own story.

📸 Full photo gallery on Wikimedia Commons:

Category:Official launch of the Náhuat Wikipedia

Author: Héctor Josué Martínez Flores ( TimumachtikanNawat )

Coordinator: Nawat Wikimedians of El Salvador / TimumachtikanNawatat

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