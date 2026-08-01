Ukrainian culture on Wikipedia: Highlighting international Wikimedia cooperation through “Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2026”🧩

From April 1 to April 30, 2026, Wikimedia Ukraine, the Ukrainian Institute, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine jointly held the sixth annual Wikipedia article contest “Ukraine Cultural Diplomacy Month”. The initiative is dedicated to expanding and improving Wikipedia content about Ukraine and its culture in multiple languages, making knowledge about the country more accessible worldwide.

For the third consecutive year, one of the central themes of the project has been the decolonization of Ukrainian culture. Participants worked on topics related to Ukrainian history, language, cultural heritage, traditions, cuisine, and artistic legacy. As a result, new and improved articles about cultural figures, historical events, landmarks, and traditions helped present a broader and more diverse picture of Ukraine to global audiences.

Numerical results of UCDM 2026

Visual: Ukrainian Institute, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The competition offered eight main thematic categories: cinema, music, theater, literature, visual arts, architecture, history, and food & traditions, plus a ninth category dedicated to articles that exist only in Ukrainian and deserve translation into other languages.

Key outcomes:

Over 1,500 new Wikipedia articles created in 57 languages

More than 500 articles improved

Most common languages: English, Spanish, German, Bengali, followed by Italian, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Malayalam, Hindi, Portuguese, Chinese, Azerbaijani, and others.

Examples of new articles include: Bohdan Stupka (Azerbaijani), Ukrainian folk tales (Bengali), Monument to Volodymyr the Great (Georgian), “Palianytsia” (Greek), “Didukh” (Odia), Panteleimon Kulish (Portuguese), Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (Romanian), Liubov Panchenko (Marathi), Valuev Circular (Spanish), Green borscht (Japanese).

A new feature this year was the inclusion of contributions to Wikidata, with around 500 items improved.

Throughout the campaign, the Ukrainian Institute and project media pages published thematic posts about Ukrainian cultural phenomena, providing additional inspiration for participants.

Visual thematic material

Visual: Ukrainian Institute, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Record Participation: 330 Contributors from Over 40 Countries

The 2026 campaign reached a record number of participants: 330 contributors from more than 40 countries edited Wikipedia articles about Ukraine. For most of them, this was their first participation.

Participants — from experienced Wikipedians to newcomers — highlighted that the initiative helped them combine support for Ukraine with personal interests and contributed to a global effort to increase visibility of Ukrainian culture.

The full list of participants and their contributions is available on the page.

Feedback from the active campaign’s participants

Visual: Ukrainian Institute, CC BY-SA 4.0.

All participants received a barnstar award, and certificates were available upon request. Additionally:

30 most active participants received special prizes (including the board game Ukrainian Art to Remember, branded notebooks, stickers, pens, and other souvenirs).

5 top contributors received books about Ukraine and its culture.

International cooperation and training events

A major focus of the campaign was international collaboration through diplomatic missions and Wikimedia communities worldwide.

In total, 11 trainings and edit-a-thons were held in 10 countries, along with several online presentations, engaging over 200 participants. Across all six years of the project, this has resulted in 15 international trainings and dozens of outreach events.

Country highlights:

Sweden – Training in Stockholm following a seminar on memory infrastructures related to Russia’s war against Ukraine.



Albania – 17 participants created 40 articles and improved 82 in Albanian.



Uzbekistan – 25 students worked on Uzbek and Karakalpak Wikipedia.



Italy – Community discussion and participation in Sicily, contributing in Italian and Sicilian.



India – Hybrid event at the Embassy of Ukraine; 47 participants created 71 articles and improved 327 across multiple Indian languages; included a cultural workshop on traditional Ukrainian “motanka” dolls.



Malaysia – Training at City University Malaysia; 33 participants worked on 44 articles; follow-up workshop on cultural translation.



Botswana – 13 participants created 11 articles and improved 18 in Setswana and French.



Lithuania – Hybrid training at Mykolas Romeris University with Lithuanian-language contributions.



Japan – Kobe University workshop with Ukrainian exchange students editing Japanese Wikipedia.



Indonesia – Online training with 13 participants contributing to Indonesian and English Wikipedia.

These events significantly expanded geographic participation, with approximately 160 participants joining through local trainings alone.

Participants during the training in Malaysia 2026

Wiki Asmah, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Participants during the training in Albania 2026

Vyolltsa, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Participants during the workshop after the training in India 2026

Photo: Mahi zahidi, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Participants during the training in Uzbekistan 2026

TSUE WikiClub, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Participants during the training in Botswana 2026

Shoodho, CC0 1.0.

Jinoy Tom Jacob, co-organizer of the UCDM event in India, shares: “Organizing the UCDM event in India this year was a truly enriching experience for me. One of the most inspiring aspects was bringing together Wikimedians from different language communities across India who are contributing knowledge in their native languages across Wikimedia projects.

The cross-cultural collaborations were especially meaningful, allowing participants to learn about different cultures, communities, and experiences. I’m grateful to everyone who participated in the workshop in New Delhi and continued their engagement through the follow-up online contributions, helping make the event a success. I look forward to seeing these connections and collaborations continue to grow in the future”.

Online Presentations and Global Outreach

Additional online activities included:

March 26: presentation for Ukrainian diplomatic missions (11 participants)

April 9: presentation for Wikimedia Norway (15 participants)

April 15: Wikipedia editing training for diplomatic missions (6 participants)

April 17: South Asia Open Community Call (~80 participants)

April 21: CEE Youth Group edit-a-thon (5 participants)

May 25: Second online award ceremony (~30 participants). See the recording here.

Group photo of the participants of the UCDM’26 award ceremony

Photo: Olesia Lukaniuk, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The campaign was also presented at Wikimania 2026 in Paris through a poster session. The full poster is available here.



Olesia Lukaniuk, the campaign’s manager, presents the poster during Wikimania 2026

Photo: Aliva Sahoo, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Over six years, “Ukraine Cultural Diplomacy Month” has grown into a large-scale international initiative connecting Wikimedia communities, educational institutions, and diplomatic missions. It has already gathered more than 1,200 engaged participants overall and continues to expand global access to reliable information about Ukraine and its culture through Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

“Ukraine possesses a rich and unique artistic and literary heritage that deserves to be shared on a global stage. That is my motivation to join Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month this year. The history and culture of Ukraine are truly fascinating. Crafting articles to support and share these cultural values is a powerful way to showcase the unity of the Ukrainian people, along with a unique national pride and a love for freedom like no other. Even from my perspective as a Thai person, I truly appreciate and honor the rich cultural and historical heritage that Ukrainians of the past worked so passionately to create.” — Chonlathit Khemkang from Thailand.

Join us next year and make your contribution to reach Ukrainian culture!

#UCDMonth #UEWikipedia #UkraineEverywhere

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