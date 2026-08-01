Wikimania 2026 Local Meet-Up of Wiki Advocates Philippines

The Wiki Advocates Philippines User Group actively participates in the Wikimania spirit by organizing annual local celebrations that bridge the global movement with their home communities. These local events typically feature a blend of watch parties, meet-ups, edit-a-thons, film viewings, and community picnics. Beyond simply tuning into the global broadcast, the group utilizes these gatherings as a strategic venue to advance their outreach initiatives, train new editors, and showcase the progress of ongoing incubator projects such as Wikisambit and Wikikawikaan. By connecting novice editors with experienced Wikimedians who share insights on grant-making and project development, the local celebrations serve to inspire volunteers and reinforce their commitment to free knowledge advocacy.

Event Highlights and Activities

On July 24, 2026, volunteers from Wiki Advocates Philippines gathered in Naga City, Philippines to meet and celebrate locally the annual Wikimania 2026. The event served as a vital touchpoint for our community to share updates on ongoing projects, upskill our contributors, and strategize around our core local campaigns.

Bridging the Digital Divide: Offline Wikipedia

A major focus of the gathering was expanding access to free knowledge in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. We showcased our deployment of Kiwix and Wiki Project Med’s Internet-in-a-Box. Participants explored how these offline tools are critical for distributing educational materials and vital medical information to remote communities, ensuring that the infrastructure divide does not prevent access to open knowledge.

Back to Basics: Editing Fundamentals

To ensure both new and returning volunteers are equipped with standard wiki practices, we hosted a capacity-building session featuring a brief introduction to the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program. The session focused primarily on Module 1, which centers on accessing and evaluating information to identify reliable, secondary sources. We also took this opportunity to highlight that Wiki Advocates Philippines has been actively distributing the printed versions of these modules since 2022.

Beyond evaluating sources, the group reviewed core editing fundamentals, digital literacy, and community guidelines. Additional topics included:

Understanding Wikipedia’s core content policies (Neutral Point of View, Verifiability, and No Original Research).

Practical, hands-on wiki-markup and visual editing workflows.

Closing the Gender Gap: Art+Feminism

We also dedicated time to our continued advocacy for gender equity on Wikimedia projects. Through a detailed overview of our Art+Feminism initiatives, participants discussed the importance of writing women into history. We reviewed our progress in creating and improving articles related to feminism, notable women, and gender issues, reinforcing the community’s commitment to dismantling systemic biases on the encyclopedia.

Distribution of Reading Wikipedia Modules, CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikidunong Open Access Portal Prototype, CC BY-SA 4.0 Reading Wikipedia Modules, CC BY-SA 4.0

Outcomes and Next Steps

The gathering successfully energized our local volunteer base, bringing together 17 attendees in total. We were especially thrilled that the majority of our participants were graduating college students from BISCAST’s school publication editorial board, bringing valuable writing and editorial experience to the movement.

Group photo of Wiki Advocates Philippines Wikimania Celebration 2026, CC BY-SA 4.0 Imelda demonstrating how to access the offline wiki, CC BY-SA 4.0

A major highlight and concrete outcome of the event was the collaborative review of a hardware prototype for the Open Access Portal for Wikidunong. This customized setup features an Internet-in-a-Box device paired with an attached mobile phone, all securely housed in a white casing. The Wiki Advocates Philippines volunteers engineered the prototype with field readiness in mind: it includes an internal power bank with an accessible external plug for easy charging, as well as a top-opening hatch for quick hardware maintenance. Moving forward, the group evaluated the build and discussed further design improvements for the next iteration of the prototype, ensuring it is fully optimized before we begin actual deployment.

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