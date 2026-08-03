From Readers to Contributors: A Wikipedia Workshop at Begum Rokeya University

Every day, thousands of university students in Bangladesh turn to Wikipedia to understand unfamiliar concepts, begin research, or satisfy their curiosity. Yet very few pause to consider how those articles came into existence or that they, too, can help build them.

A Wikipedia workshop held at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur sought to change that perspective. Rather than introducing Wikipedia simply as an online encyclopedia, the programme invited participants to become part of a global community committed to creating, improving, and sharing free knowledge. Throughout the workshop, students explored how Wikimedia projects rely on volunteers, reliable sources, and collaborative editing to make knowledge accessible to everyone. More importantly, they discovered that meaningful contributions can begin with the knowledge and experiences found within their own communities.

Looking Beyond Wikipedia as a Website

Participants & organisers at the Wikipedia Workshop held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. Photo: ROCKY, CC-BY-SA-4.0

For many participants, Wikipedia was already a familiar resource. Throughout the programme, participants were encouraged to look beyond its articles and understand the collaborative movement that makes them possible. Discussions introduced the Wikimedia movement as a global network of volunteers working together to preserve, verify, and freely share knowledge. Instead of treating Wikipedia as a finished product, participants were encouraged to see it as a living project that grows through continuous contributions from people across different languages, cultures, and disciplines.

This broader perspective is particularly important in higher education. Universities generate knowledge every day through research, discussion, and critical inquiry, making them natural spaces for future Wikimedia contributors. When students understand that Wikimedia projects welcome carefully sourced contributions from anyone, they begin to recognise that they are not only consumers of information but also potential contributors to one of the world’s largest repositories of free knowledge.

Learning the Principles Behind Every Edit

A central part of the workshop focused on helping participants understand what makes Wikipedia trustworthy.

Editing Wikipedia is about far more than adding new text. Through hands-on demonstrations, attendees learned how reliable sources, verifiable information, and proper citations form the foundation of every contribution. They were also introduced to article creation, the editing interface, and Wikimedia Commons, gaining practical experience with the collaborative processes that help maintain the quality and credibility of Wikimedia projects.

These discussions also connected Wikipedia editing with a wider challenge facing today’s digital world. As misinformation spreads quickly across online platforms and artificial intelligence changes how information is produced and consumed, understanding how knowledge is verified has become increasingly valuable. The workshop highlighted why transparent sourcing and human editorial judgment remain essential parts of building trustworthy public knowledge.

Local Knowledge Deserves a Global Audience

One of the strongest messages throughout the programme was that Wikimedia projects are not only about documenting globally recognised topics. They also provide opportunities to preserve local history, literature, culture, and heritage that may otherwise remain difficult to discover online.

For university students, this opens a meaningful avenue for contribution. Academic study often brings them closer to regional history, cultural traditions, notable individuals, and local institutions. By contributing well-sourced information to Wikimedia projects, participants can help ensure that this knowledge becomes accessible far beyond their classrooms and communities.

The workshop also introduced Wikimedia Commons as a platform where freely licensed photographs and other media can complement written knowledge. Whether documenting heritage sites, cultural practices, or significant locations, freely licensed media help preserve local knowledge while making it reusable across Wikimedia projects.

Building Contributors, Not One-Day Participants

A successful workshop does not end when the presentations are over. It succeeds when participants continue contributing long after returning home. With that goal in mind, the programme outlined several follow-up initiatives designed to support new contributors beyond the workshop itself. Participants would be connected through a Telegram communication group, followed by an online meetup after one month to review their progress and encourage continued participation. Their editing activity would also be monitored through the Outreach Dashboard, with recognition planned for outstanding contributors.

These follow-up efforts reflect an important principle of Wikimedia outreach. Sustainable community growth depends not only on introducing new editors but also on creating opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and continued engagement. Every experienced Wikimedian began with a first edit, and supportive communities often determine whether that first contribution becomes a lasting commitment.

Expanding Partnerships for Free Knowledge

The workshop also created opportunities to explore how educational and cultural institutions can work alongside the Wikimedia movement. Following the event, representatives of Wikimedia Bangladesh met with the university’s Vice-Chancellor to discuss the possibility of a future memorandum of understanding. Conversations focused on areas where the university and Wikimedia Bangladesh could collaborate to advance free knowledge and encourage student participation.

Additional discussions with the university library explored possible GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) initiatives. These conversations highlighted how institutional partnerships can help preserve valuable collections while making knowledge more accessible through Wikimedia projects.

The visit also included a trip to Tajhat Zamindar Bari, where the team conducted a photowalk after discussions related to potential GLAM collaboration could not take place as originally planned. Activities like these demonstrate how Wikimedia’s work often extends beyond classrooms into cultural institutions and heritage documentation.

Strengthening the Wikimedia Community in Bangladesh

Every outreach programme contributes to the Wikimedia movement in different ways. Some introduce new editors, while others create partnerships that lead to future collaborations. The workshop at Begum Rokeya University brought together both of these goals.

Participants were introduced to Wikipedia editing, Wikimedia Commons, and the broader values of free knowledge. At the same time, conversations with university leadership and library representatives opened possibilities for future institutional engagement. Together, these efforts support a stronger ecosystem where individuals and institutions can contribute to preserving and sharing knowledge openly.

As the Bangla Wikimedia community continues to grow, initiatives like this help expand participation beyond established contributors. Universities are uniquely positioned to nurture future Wikimedians because they bring together curiosity, research, and access to reliable sources. By inviting students to contribute their knowledge rather than simply consume it, the workshop helped strengthen the foundation for a more diverse and representative Wikimedia community.

Looking Ahead

The value of a Wikimedia workshop is not measured only by what participants learn in a single day. Its lasting impact lies in the connections it creates between people, institutions, and the shared mission of free knowledge.

The Begum Rokeya University workshop encouraged participants to see themselves as contributors whose work can improve public knowledge for readers across the world. It also reinforced an important idea at the heart of the Wikimedia movement: knowledge becomes more valuable when it is created collaboratively, supported by reliable sources, and made freely available for everyone to use, improve, and share.

More than an introduction to Wikipedia, the workshop invited students to join a global community working together to preserve, improve, and share knowledge freely. Whether through editing articles, improving references, uploading freely licensed media, or documenting local heritage, every future contribution has the potential to strengthen Wikimedia’s mission of making knowledge accessible to everyone. For many attendees, the journey began as readers of Wikipedia. The workshop introduced the possibility of becoming contributors to one of the world’s largest collaborative knowledge projects.

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