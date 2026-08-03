When Leadership Became Personal: Reflections my journey at the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship Program

“A few months ago, I was on the other side of an interview.”

That was the thought running through my mind as I joined an interview panel to help select a bilingual coordinator for the Wiki Women Space.

Listening to candidates share their ideas and aspirations, I paused for a moment…

In January, I had joined the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship (LMF) hoping to become a better Wikimedian. I went through the same interviewing process along with so many African women to be a part of this movement. Months later, I had been entrusted with the task of helping identify someone who would support and strengthen the community. It was in that moment that I realized the fellowship wasn’t simply teaching me leadership, it was inviting me to practice it.

More than learning Wikimedia

The Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship is designed to equip African women with practical leadership experience through mentorship, departmental work, and community initiatives across the Wikimedia movement. Fellows work alongside mentors and Heads of Department, taking on responsibilities that go far beyond editing Wikimedia.

When I joined, I expected to learn new technical skills, be part of the partnership and grants department, learn and challenge myself in a new domain.

What I didn’t expect was how much I would learn about collaboration, trust, and myself. My first surprise came when I was on boarded as a fellow in the administrative department on the 23rd January 2026 which wasn’t as I had planned, I still was very happy to have been chosen and entrusted with such responsibilities but I had no idea there were many more surprises to come

Learning by doing

One of the most rewarding aspects of the fellowship was that learning rarely happened in isolation. Instead of simply attending training sessions, we were encouraged to contribute meaningfully to ongoing initiatives. As part of our departmental responsibilities, I supported the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program, worked on communications, and gradually took on responsibilities that initially felt outside my comfort zone.

Along the way came several memorable firsts. I wrote my first Diff blog introducing the cohort alongside my HOD.

I interpreted my first Wikimedia session into French, a challenge that reminded me how powerful language can be in creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels able to participate.

I also had opportunities to mentor others, and somewhere between answering questions and encouraging newer contributors, I realized that leadership often begins with listening rather than leading.

Some of my contributions

Below are the list of wikipedia and wikidata items I created

The moment that stayed with me

Of all these experiences, nothing compares to being invited to interview candidates for the bilingual coordinator role of the Wiki Women Space. It wasn’t just another fellowship task; It represented something much bigger; Someone believed that my perspective mattered; Someone trusted my judgement. That responsibility shifted how I saw myself within the Wikimedia movement. I was no longer only learning from the community rather, I was helping shape it. For me, that became the defining moment of the fellowship.

A community that helps you grow

Behind every opportunity was a community that constantly encouraged growth! Our Heads of Department created spaces where questions were welcomed and ideas were taken seriously. Mentors generously shared their experience while allowing us the freedom to learn through practice. My fellow fellows became teammates who celebrated each other’s successes, offered encouragement during challenges, and reminded me that leadership is never a solo journey. Looking back, I realize that confidence didn’t appear overnight. It grew through conversations, constructive feedback, shared responsibilities, and people who kept saying, “You’ve got this,” even when I wasn’t entirely convinced myself.

Looking ahead

As the fellowship comes to an end, I leave with much more than new Wikimedia skills, I leave with a deeper appreciation for what leadership truly means, creating opportunities for others, making space for different voices, and helping build communities where everyone feels they belong.

If I had to describe these six months in one sentence, it would be that the biggest milestone wasn’t writing my first Diff blog or interpreting my first session in French. It was realizing that the Wikimedia community had begun to trust me with responsibilities that would help not just me but also others to grow. That is a responsibility I hope to carry long after the fellowship ends.

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